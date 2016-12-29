Vancouver Air Conditioning Company Offers Three Tips for Winter Prep

Vancouver air conditioning company reminds homeowners that cooling units need some TLC during the cold months

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 29, 2016) - Summer is over. Vancouver has already gotten its fair share of snow, and it's safe to say that furnaces have taken center stage in homes all across the lower mainland. However, it's important to remember the air conditioning unit-at least if you expect it to work come next summer. To help keep the AC alive, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. has three tips they want to share.

1) Cover Up

Oddly enough, this is sometimes contested. While covers protect the system from snow, ice, and other wintry debris, they can also restrict air circulation, trapping condensation, which can lead to moisture problems. Occasionally, covers can also provide a cozy home to critters trying to stay warm and dry. The simplest solution is to find a snug fitting cover that allows for ventilation. Make sure the system is thoroughly dry before covering it up. Make sure to uncover the AC around May so it can breathe. Then, perform a quick test to make sure the system is in working order.

2) Power Down

It's likely the air conditioner has a power outlet in a small box that's attached to the wall. It's best to shut this off during the winter. Keeping the power off prevents the covered unit from accidently switching on, which could lead to component damage.

3) Service Regularly

Like all electrical equipment, air conditioners require regular maintenance to ensure they don't break down. Some people have their units checked in the fall before shutting them down, while others prefer spring maintenance before starting units up. Either is fine as long as service is regular.

Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. provides quality service and air conditioner maintenance inspections. With HVAC experts and a detailed tablet checklist, these annual inspections will extend the life of any air conditioner and make sure the home is comfy year-round.

