Vancouver Air Conditioning Company Talks Filters

Air conditioning company shares how changing filters promotes good health and controls costs

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Imagine if there was a way to improve the air inside the home, minimize allergy symptoms, and reduce power consumption -- while simultaneously prolonging the life of the heater and air conditioning unit? According to the specialists at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd., changing the air filter on the HVAC unit regularly is a simple way to accomplish all those things. For more, go to: http://acecare.ca/specials/?daily-deals=test-3

As part of the intake system, a clean filter allows air to pass smoothly through the system. When the filter is clogged, the fan will work harder to draw air, which increases energy consumption. In addition, contaminants from the dirty filter will circulate around the home, causing a real problem for allergy sufferers.

By simply replacing the filter every six months, homeowners can reduce the strain on key HVAC components and reduce operation costs. And by removing the dust and dirt at the point of entry, the air ducts will stay cleaner, thereby reducing the dust and debris that circulates around the home.

A clean filter used as part of the HVAC system will filter allergens such as pet dander, dust, and pollen. By keeping the filter clean and scheduling regular maintenance for the furnace, air conditioner, and air ducts, it's possible to control costs, extend the life of the machine, and leave the home fresher and cleaner.

For help changing the HVAC filter or running maintenance on your air ducts, contact the Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. team at 604-293-3770 to set up an appointment.

About the Company

Serving Vancouver for over 17 years with 75,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. values customer satisfaction and is committed to making every customer a lifelong one. They offer free quotes and estimates with no obligation, and are prepared to beat any competitor's price. Inquire about our one-year, no-interest, no-payment financing on installations. For more information on the company, log on to http://acecare.ca or call 604-293-3770.