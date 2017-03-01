Vancouver Air Conditioning Company Weighs the Benefits of Air Conditioning

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Vancouver air conditioning professionals praise the modern appliance as an ally against extreme heat

While air conditioners may seem like a luxury in a city as temperate as Vancouver, they provide many benefits when the mercury peaks in July and August.

While air conditioners may seem like a luxury in a city as temperate as Vancouver, they provide many benefits when the mercury peaks in July and August. For anyone sensitive to the heat, air conditioners can proactively improve sleep, mood, and even protect against heat exhaustion. They are valuable tools for eliminating excess humidity, filtering the air, and keeping the temperature at a consistently comfortable level, which is particularly beneficial to children and seniors.

If bringing an air conditioner into your home is something you've considered, it's important to choose the right system and size. Bigger isn't always better. An air conditioner that's running too high can trigger symptoms like stiffness, sore throat, runny nose, headache, dry eyes, and muscle aches. In addition, the air inside the home will feel clammy and unpleasant. Consider asking a professional what they recommend for your space -- and where it should be set up.

There are many different types of air conditioners and models. Even if a home doesn't seem to have the infrastructure or a dedicated spot for an air conditioner, a professional may be able to provide solutions that will help keep your family comfortable year round. To learn more, contact Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. at 604-293-3770.

Serving Vancouver for over 17 years with 75,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. values customer satisfaction and is committed to making every customer a lifelong one. They offer free quotes and estimates with no obligation, and are prepared to beat any competitor's price. Inquire about our one-year, no-interest, no-payment financing on installations. For more information on the company, log on to http://acecare.ca or call 604-293-3770.