Vancouver based Discover Energy Corp. acquires iQ Power Asia Inc.

The acquisition of the manufacturing facility secures the supply of automotive and commercial batteries to sustain the global success of its Discover branded MIXTECH product line

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - November 17, 2017) - Discover Energy Corp. ("Discover") announced today the acquisition of iQ Power Asia Inc. after months of financial restructuring and officially changed its name to Discover MIXTECH Manufacturing CO., LTD. Concurrently, the board confirmed the appointment of Mr. Steve Nam as the new CEO.

Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, and founded in 1997, Discover works with the world's leading manufacturers and users of Motive Equipment, Stationary Power and Renewable Energy Systems to supply advances in battery technology. Discover delivers innovative battery solutions that enable the potential of customers, partners and products, with the support of a knowledge based sales and service group.

For Discover, the acquisition of the manufacturing facility secures the supply of automotive and commercial batteries to sustain the global success of its Discover branded MIXTECH product line. Discover's MIXTECH batteries incorporate the most significant improvement in battery technology in over 50 years.

MIXTECH is a patented 360° acid mixing technology built into every battery. MIXTECH batteries use the vehicle's natural movement to continuously mix the electrolyte inside the battery to eliminate ACID STRATIFICATION. Acid stratification, also known as acid buildup, happens in every lead acid battery when heavier acid settles out of the battery's electrolyte and builds up at the bottom of the cells.

Steve Nam commented, "We are delighted to finally be at this stage, so we can now simply concentrate on growing the business. We have been working towards this day for a long time and look forward to moving to the next phase. We have already initiated the purchase of a second line, ensuring we can keep up with the growing demand." Steve Nam also stated, "The name change of the plant only strengthens our global presence and continues to foster the Discover MIXTECH brand and culture."

Discover drives ingenuity in Lead Acid and Advanced Energy (Lithium) Solutions, working to eliminate user related issues, reduce maintenance costs, and provide measurable productivity and performance gains.