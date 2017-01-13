Vancouver Box Manufacturer Advises Against Box Reducers

Vancouver box manufacturer offers a solution to getting the right box dimensions without piecemeal results

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - As a Vancouver box manufacturer and printer, Racer Boxes understands that shipping costs often means opting for a box size within the lowest cost tier. When companies have ordered a standardized box size for their goods, a small shipment will usually mean reaching for the box reducer and cutting boxes down to size for specific orders. However, the results are often messy and unappealing. As a wholesale box manufacturer, Racer Boxes offers a different solution. For more, go to: http://racerboxes.com/blog/businesses-shouldnt-cut-use-box-size-reducers/

It's necessary to consider how well the packing, protection, and unboxing experience works for your products and brand. Depending on how many boxes need to be cut, it's quite possible a company may be losing out on labour and time as they attempt to save on postage costs. In cases like this, using a wholesale box manufacturer like Racer Boxes and ordering different sized boxes may actually be better.

Ordering boxes of different sizes doesn't necessarily mean investing in more storage space. Racer Boxes offers customizable solutions for businesses, such as weekly and monthly shipment options that can lower warehousing and storage needs.

While a box cutter can ruin presentation and introduce points of failure that lower the crush and impact resistance, it's still important to weigh out all of the options when choosing which box sizes to order-and whether they may need to cut down your boxes for specific shipments.

At Racer Boxes, all cardboard boxes are manufactured using strict specifications to ensure a high level of quality and structural integrity. In addition, these boxes can be custom printed to provide customers with a visually impactful branded experience.

To learn more about how Racer Boxes can assist with your box manufacturing and printing needs, call (604) 270-8205

About the Company

Founded in 1991 by two Hong Kong immigrants, Racer Boxes began as a printing service in Richmond before evolving into the reputable and successful box company it is today. As manufacturers of all types of boxes-moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes-Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, clothing display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5700 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.

For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at http://racerboxes.com.