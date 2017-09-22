Vancouver Box Manufacturer Racer Boxes Teaches Basic Packing 101

Vancouver box manufacturer Racer Boxes offers easy tips to make sure goods arrive as intended

Broadly speaking, the article begins by explaining there are four basic steps to box packing: boxing, cushioning, sealing, and labelling. For example, when it comes to cushioning:

"Fillers like old newspapers, packing peanuts, bubble wrap, and foam work to fill empty spaces and prevent movement that could potentially damage the goods inside the box. Items should be individually wrapped and positioned away from the sides. For fragile items, about 3″ (8-cm) thickness of air-cellular cushioning material is recommended. There should be about 5cm thickness of cushioning on all sides, so the items fit snug and secure within a corrugated cardboard box, or any other container."

The blog concludes that a few thoughtful steps can significantly increase the odds that your package will arrive as intended. Merchandise that's been crushed, soiled, battered, or broken will likely be returned, potentially impacting bottom line profits-and maybe even a business' reputation. Take a little time, and don't be afraid to reach out to your shipper to ask for advice.

