Vancouver Box Manufacturer Says Buying Local is Key to Savings

Box manufacturer shares why buying boxes locally at wholesale prices is good for the bottom line

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Racer Boxes, a Vancouver-based box manufacturer, understands that all businesses need to look towards their bottom line when it comes to shipping and delivery costs. By choosing to with a local box manufacturer, businesses can save money when purchasing, delivering, and storing boxes. For more, go to: http://racerboxes.com/blog/buy-local-cardboard-boxes-bulk-wholesale-prices/

Interestingly, a lot of the bulk cardboard suppliers are not actual box manufacturers. Rather, they buy in bulk and mark up the price. Few manufactures sell directly to businesses because they are not set up to work with end users. However, Racer Boxes has built up a successful niche doing just that. By selling directly to those with low, medium, and high volume requirements, they help businesses save money by cutting out the middleman.

While some big cardboard box distributors appear to have low prices on their websites, added shipping costs can quickly erode those savings. Going with a local box supplier means keeping shipping costs low. Saving on transportation, duty, and other delivery associated charges helps reduce the cost of every package leaving the office.

Another distinct advantage when buying from a local manufacturer is that there are often options for smaller, more frequent deliveries. Rather than purchasing a full pallet, which then requires space or storage investments, Racer Boxes can work with local businesses to arrange a delivery schedule that meets their specific needs.

While providing a more customized service is usually associated with higher costs, Racer Boxes have distinguished themselves by helping clients save on packaging, overhead, and storage while providing a superior product. To learn more, call Racer Boxes and Printing in Vancouver BC at (604) 270-8205.

About the Company

Founded in 1991 by two Hong Kong immigrants, Racer Boxes began as a printing service in Richmond before evolving into the reputable and successful box company it is today. As manufacturers of all types of boxes-moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes-Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, clothing display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5700 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.

For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at http://racerboxes.com.