Vancouver Business Coach Publishes Book on Accepting Change

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Vancouver executive consultant says change is key to achieving better business results

As an executive consultant for entrepreneurs, Monica Magnetti says change is a natural process, and it's important to understand how to deal with it. Her eBook, 30 DAYS TO A NEW YOU: Get What You Want Through Authentic Change helps entrepreneurs who want to embrace change and live in the present. For more, go to: http://www.lunacoaching.com/dragonpower/

According to Monica, entrepreneurs primarily approach change in one of two ways -- they fear it, or they force it. Either way, this is not embracing change, which is a natural life process.

The fear of change comes from people who cannot forgive past mistakes -- they fear making new ones, and this stunts growth. Likewise, people who force change are often ungrounded -- they live for the future, rely on their rational brains, and ignore their instincts.

Both scenarios are unproductive. Instead, Monica suggests a new frame of mind. Rather than judging, accept the fact that change can be hard, but also that it is important to embrace it and trust one's feelings and instincts.

"It's important to embrace failure as the first step toward success," says Monica. "Trust in what you have learned. Being present and trusting ourselves is the only way to bring positive change into our personal life and business life. It's easier to welcome change when you are willing to adopt a new mind frame -- one that honours and trusts your feelings."

Monica Magnetti's new eBook, 30 DAYS TO A NEW YOU, is free to clients and offers practical tools for embracing change and becoming authentic. Download it FREE at http://www.lunacoaching.com/dragonpower/

About the Company

As the Founder of Luna Coaching, Monica Magnetti provides coaching services for entrepreneurs and career-focused individuals. Her more popular services include business success coaching, brand identity consulting, and management and leadership coaching. Learn how Monica can help you with coaching services tailored to your personal needs. Book a complementary consultation at 604.648.2888 or 1.866.449.5862.

For additional information, please visit http://www.lunacoaching.com or call 1.604.648.2888.