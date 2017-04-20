Vancouver Business Coach Publishes Post on the Power of Sleep

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Vancouver business coach explains how sleep is a counter intuitive concept that can lead to new and exciting discoveries

Vancouver Executive Business Coach, Monica Magnetti knows that intuition is important. It's something that people listen to everyday, but to break the mould, she's come up with four important counter-intuitive concepts, and made the first the subject of her latest blog-the sleep revolution! For more, go to: http://www.lunacoaching.com/the-sleep-revolution/

As a part of modern society, many people are sleep deprived. Sleep deficiency affects everyone in different ways. From good health to job performance, the endemic negatively impacts our ability to experience fulfillment and accomplishment.

Rather than a violent uprising, the Sleep Revolution simply focuses on the now and the search to be grounded. If is fuelled by self-awareness, meditation-and a lot more sleep!

Back in the decade of power suits and power hair, sleep depravation was a must for the highly motivated players of the 1980s. How else could the yuppies check off all the items on their agendas? Without fully understanding what they were sacrificing, these people who valued doing rather than being sacrificed their sleep and wellbeing to get things done.

In today's world, completing a lot of tasks does not equate to accomplishing a lot of goals. Now it's quite the opposite. People want better results from less work. They want to work smarter.

Today, the importance of waking up well rested is better understood. By recharging their batteries, people keep their minds prepared and serene, improving decisions and outcomes in their personal and professional lives. Get ready to discover the power of sleep and other life changing concepts in 30 DAYS TO A NEW YOU-Get What You Want Through Authentic Change, by Vancouver Executive Business Coach and Life Coach, Monica Magnetti.

