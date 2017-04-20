Vancouver Carpet Cleaner Goes Au Natural

Vancouver carpet cleaner opts for naturally inspired ingredients to freshen and clean

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - As a Vancouver-based carpet cleaner, Angelo Di Pomponio is experienced in all things related to home cleaning. Part of his expertise comes from choosing the right products for freshening and stain treatment. But after almost 30 years in the business, Angelo has settled on a greener route-a decision he feels is better for the environment, and people. For more, go to: http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog

For those who wonder what it means when people bat around phrases like 'organic cleaners,' this basically refers to products that are made out of something living, such as a plant, vegetable, or fruit. However, it also refers to the practices used to obtain those materials. Is it a Fair Trade product? Are sustainable farming practices involved? Is renewable energy used? Organic generally refers to a willingness to make a difference in the world through better choices when harvesting and manufacturing.

For the proprietor of Angelo's FabriClean, the benefits of going organic extends beyond global awareness. As the body's largest organ, the human skin can react to anything it comes into contact with. Harsh chemical ingredients can have potentially harmful effects, and should be a concern for people with pets (or small children) who love to roll around on the rug or carpet!

Organic ingredients are just as effective as synthetic ingredients. In fact, cheap chemical ingredients are often designed to mimic the effects of their more natural counterparts. This is why all FabriCelean technicians use green chemicals for their cleaning services. In addition, their spot and stain removal products are safe and non-toxic.

By combining refined cleaning methodology with the safest, most effective products available on the market, Angelo's Carpet Cleaning consistently delivers high-quality results and customer satisfaction. Whether it's cleaning a carpet, rug, upholstery, or mattress, Angelo's FabriClean can get your home springtime fresh, using a selection of great natural products!

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their technicians are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to perform the cleaning at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products.