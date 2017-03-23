Vancouver Carpet Cleaner Provides Carpet Cleaning #Hacks

Vancouver carpet cleaner offers clients professional tips to get carpets springtime fresh

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - As the founder of Angelo's FabriClean, carpet cleaner Angelo Di Pomponio has nearly 30 years of rug and carpet cleaning experience. Over that time, he has helped homeowners tackle a variety of stains and cleaning conundrums, from simple rug and upholstery maintenance to restoring expensive, antique rugs. Angelo has put together a list of 5 useful carpet cleaning hacks to use in between professional carpet cleanings.

Hack #5 Cleaning Shag

Vacuums have too much suction to clean shag. Rather than having a modern shag go frizzy, detach the vacuum hose and apply it to the deep fibers. It will take longer, but your rug will thank you for it.

Hack #4 Fluffing

Over time, heavy traffic can leave carpets flat. Fluff up any hardened, stained areas by spritzing it with a solution of vinegar and water. Blot up the access and use the side of a spoon to encourage the fibers to stand up.

Hack #3 Freshen

For that freshly cleaned fragrance, it's possible to create a do-it-yourself freshener by mixing 10-20 drops of any essential oil with about 16 ounces of baking soda. Sprinkle a bit on the carpets and vacuum it up 5 minutes later.

Hack #2 Un-denting

For carpets that have been depressed by heavy furniture, add an ice cube and allow it to melt in the depression. Let the ice melt and use a towel to blot up the access. Lay the towel on top and run an iron (on the cotton setting) back and forth until the fibres are almost dry.

Hack #1 Low-pile

The quintessential high traffic carpet, cleaning low-pile looped carpets, like Berber, requires a lot of elbow grease, particularly when getting rid of stains.

Carpets come in a variety of colours, styles, and materials, and cleaning them requires knowledge of the material, composition, dyes -- and sometimes even the stain itself. With a little patience and know-how, it's possible to keep a carpet lovely and fresh in between professional carpet cleanings.

