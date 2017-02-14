Vancouver Company Offers Automatic Gate Installation for Chain-link Fencing and Beyond

Fencing company shares their passion for crafting metal gates for everything from industrial chain-link to decorative aluminum fences

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - QS Fencing, a repair and installation company located in Vancouver, now specializes in the creation of electronic gates. From industrial chain-link fencing to decorative aluminum and steel, every gate is crafted to a client's specific needs and purposes. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/electric-driveway-gate-installation/

Whether you're trying to improve curb appeal before listing a house or creating a sturdy chain-link fence for securing a commercial business, QS Fencing can take care of it. The Vancouver-based gate and fencing contractor specializes in making metal gates and metal fences, as well as installing mechanical automated gate openers.

Compared to a handyman or a DIY job, working with professionals means that a project will be completed on time and on budget. Whether it's to enhance value, convenience, or security, each gate is individually customized to deliver top quality when it comes to beauty, security, and affordability. Best of all, they're built to last.

Consultations from expert contractors are available in order to help define and meet customer expectations. QS Fencing is also equipped to do any automatic gate and fencing repairs or upgrades that may be necessary down the road, providing customers with the peace of mind that comes from working with a professional that understands every aspect of the business.

With hands-on experience working with residential, commercial, and agricultural clients, the people at QS Fencing are dedicated to exceeding the expectations of their customers and are accredited with the BBB Vancouver.

To learn more about our electric gate services in Vancouver BC, call QS Fencing Ltd. today at 604-345-5145 for your professional secure gate and fencing consultation.

About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC.

To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 345-5145.