Vancouver Consumers Meet With MICHAEL GRANT from Allegra Marketing Print Web

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Allegra Marketing Print Web is a seven-year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Printing and Digital Services, in the region of Vancouver. The company has been in business since 1994 and is Vancouver's leader in marketing, print and web services.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: What Does it Mean for Your Company to be Voted by Consumers as Your City's Best?

A: Very gratifying and much appreciated.

Q: What is it About Your Company You Feel Sets You Apart From Your Competitors?

A: The client is always first and it is our job to help them achieve their goals.

Q: How Will Winning This Award Affect the Work You Do Moving Forward?

A: It will reinforce what we do every day.

Q: Businesswise, What Is Your Next Step?

A: More multimedia integration for our clients.

Q: What is Your Business Model?

A: Always do what is right for the client.

GETTING TO KNOW MICHAEL GRANT

WHAT I LIKE MOST IN MY JOB IS... Developing people and business relationships.

MY BIGGEST SUCCESS IS... Continuous business improvement.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND... Innovative.

DAILY I TRY TOO... Keep everyone on track and focused on client objectives.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/17/11G144320/AllegraMarketing_Interview-7eb7cd6b582e9a7e80b259305f8f5e8b.pdf