Vancouver Escape Game Company Explains Skyrocketing Popularity

Vancouver escape game company says the traditional concept of play may be behind the growing escape room phenomenon

Escape rooms are about adventure. While some people see these interactive puzzles as a challenge, it's really about coming back to a more traditional notion of play. In our increasingly soloist, app-driven society, there's something really appealing about a game that lets people socialize, laugh, and experience together. It's a bonding opportunity -- and that's probably the key to the meteoric rise of the escape room phenomenon.

Escape rooms appeal to real life adventurers. It's a chance to go beyond the cards and dice -- to handle clues, discuss ideas, and hopefully resolve challenges (in a set amount of time).

After the global company Time Escape launched offices in Seattle and Edmonton, they came to Vancouver with a very clear goal in mind -- "to create the most logical and immersive escape rooms and test the mental abilities of each participant by putting them in an alternative universe."

Every themed room tells a story designed to immerse players viscerally, emotionally, and mentally. From defeating an evil dragon in The Sorcerer's Quest to locating an antidote for a lethal virus that's threatening humanity, there's a theme room for every personality and preference.

There are varying levels of difficulty, but ultimately playing in an escape room is a memorable bonding experience for friends, family, and team members.

The game rooms by Time Escape are not age, gender, or academically biased, but they will nonetheless test teamwork, communication, hand-eye coordination -- and your ability to think outside the box.

