Vancouver Estate Lawyers Explain the Probate Process

Vancouver lawyers at Kushner Law explain the first steps taken for an executor to a will

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - For those appointed as an executor to a will or who decide to become administrator of an estate, one of the first tasks required is to prepare for the probate process. A new blog from Kushner Law explains the first steps. For more, go to: http://kushnerlaw.ca/first-steps-probate/

Estates that are valued at less than $25,000 do not usually need to be probated and no probate fee is payable. However, it should be noted that there are some circumstances where foreign banks may require grants of probate, even for amounts lower than $25,000.

When an executor wishes to apply for probate (and has located a valid and signed Will), the first step in the process is the notification stage. The executor must notify the beneficiaries listed under the will, persons who would otherwise be entitled to be beneficiaries, and, in the case of intestacy, spouses or children of the deceased who may have a claim to vary the will.

