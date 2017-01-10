Vancouver Executive Consultant Says Chill to Achieve Balance

Vancouver executive consultant cautions that over preparation is a serious hazard

As an executive consultant for entrepreneurs, Monica Magnetti warns that over-preparing has become an epidemic in Western culture. Practice in viewing the circumstances as an observer to achieving balance -- in both life and business, rather than agonizing over pre-conceived details.



Want a counter intuitive tip? The pursuit of perfectionism is the fastest way to a magnificent crash. When people focus on controlling the situation, they become unable to cope with anything that deviates from their plan.

The executive consultant suggests that neutrality in viewing circumstances in the moment is the best start to maintaining balance.

Monica says, create your own formula for balance and try master a more flexible approach, with these four simple tips:

Live in the Moment - Assess circumstances in the now Be Light - A light heart balances better than a heavy heart Embrace Trust - Trust in yourself first Stop Judging - Yourself and circumstances

