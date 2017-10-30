Vancouver Fence Repair Company Says a Little Maintenance Goes a Long Way

Metal fences last a long time, but a little maintenance can preserve your investment even longer, says fence repair company

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) - As an installation and fence repair company, the team at QS Fencing warns that while metal fencing is far stronger and more durable than wood, it still won't last forever. However, by treating a metal fence like any other painted metal object, homeowners can help preserve the value of their investment. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/

Vancouver isn't exactly a low-humidity environment. As a result, it's imperative to keep an eye on metal fences in case rust starts to set in. Check metal fencing in the rainy season at least once a month. In the dry season, a quick eyeball every three months should suffice.

A good comparison is to treat a fence like you would your car. Regular cleaning will ensure that the finish lasts for years. A quick rinse and wipe will do most of the time when it's just battling the elements. Also, if the fence is mucked up with bird droppings or other kinds of yuck, a quick wipe with soap and water should do the trick. Use a paint-safe type of soap, the same as you would for a car. If the fence is exposed to corrosive salt during the winter, be sure to rinse it once a week.

Address any paint damage immediately. The coating protects the fence from rust, which can spread and cause serious problems later on. Use a wire brush to remove any loose and flaking paint, as well as any rust. Then prime the area with two coats. Once that dries, add another two coats of rustproof paint in a colour that matches.

Rust should be treated in a manner similar to the peeling paint situation. Sand the affected area down to the bare metal, then apply a solution like Rust Mort to neutralize what's left. Allow it to dry, then prime and paint as described above.

With a little maintenance, a metal fence should give you years of privacy, protection, and beauty-with little need for fence repair. For those who need a little help with their maintenance, QS Fencing is a fully licensed and insured company with extensive experience in fence repair and maintenance. Call (604) 345-5145 for a free quote.

About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC.

To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 345-5145.