Vancouver Fencing Repair Company Advocates Chain-Link for Heavy Duty Jobs

Fencing repair company says chain-link's strength makes it best suited for industrial work

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - When it comes to choosing a fence, the installation and repair specialists at QS Fencing point out that purpose is the key to choosing the right material and design. For heavy-duty industrial work, a chain-link fence remains the go-to option for business and industry. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/benefits-of-steel-fencing-in-vancouver-bc/

Like most other fences, chain-link fencing may be used for security or decoration. However, the distinct benefit of choosing a chain-link fence over other types is that steel is an incredibly tough material. These fences have the capacity to stand up to all types of climates. They do not warp and will not collapse easily.

What makes a chain-link steel fence particularly beneficial is that it does not require much maintenance. Wooden fences often require repair and repainting. Occasionally, pickets or posts might even need to be replaced. However, steel fences can be treated with protective coatings that will help make them even more resilient to weather and rust.

With easy and affordable installation, chain-link fences provide a durable and serviceable barrier for industries and businesses who have to worry about maintaining security or meeting safety regulations without continually dedicating resources to repairs and upkeep.

Although chain-link fencing may seem like a rather cookie-cutter solution, it can be surprisingly customizable through the inventive use of accessories, like lights, wire, automatic gates, and even privacy slats.

To learn more about how the team at QS Fencing can help create a chain-link fence that meets specific project needs, call 604-345-5145 for a free consultation.

About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC.

To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 345-5145.