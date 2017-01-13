Vancouver Fencing Repair and Installation Company Shares Why Aluminum is Superior to Steel

latest blog from fence repairer gives aluminum the edge for decorative fencing

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - As a fencing repair and installation company based in Vancouver, the team at QS Fencing have a lot of experience working with different kinds of fences and materials. Their latest blog compares how aluminum and steel measure up when it comes to aesthetics, strength, installation, rust, maintenance, and cost. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/decorative-fencing-for-vancouver-bc-steel-vs-aluminum/

According to the blog, steel is the winner when it comes to strength. Since galvanized steel fences are much heavier and stronger, they are less susceptible to denting or bending than aluminum. Therefore, they may be a better bet in commercial and high traffic areas.

In terms of aesthetics, steel and aluminum fencing are tied, since both are commonly used to produce the traditional "wrought-iron picket fence" look among many other decorative styles.

However, in all other categories, aluminum outperformed steel.

For example, when it came to maintenance and fencing repairs, aluminum dominated the field, particularly in Vancouver's wet climate. With aluminum, it's not necessary to repaint the fence every 5 years, which is often the case with steel. In addition, when it comes to damage, fencing repair is often easier when working with aluminum.

While the latest blog from QS Fencing provides an excellent overview of the pros and cons of using steel or aluminum for decorative fencing, it's best to get recommendations for each specific situation. Contact QS Fencing at 604-345-5145 to speak with a fencing expert today.

