Vancouver Fire Protection Agency Cautions People about Product Recall

Vancouver fire protection company warns about a recall issued for Kidde Nighthawk Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Community Fire Prevention specializes in fire protection, suppression, inspection, maintenance, and other services. Their latest blog shares a warning about a nation-wide recall for approximately 1.5 million Kidde brand smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms in Canada. The issue, reports the blog, is that the faulty detectors may fail to alert homeowners in the case of an emergency. For more, go to: http://www.comfire.ca/blog/kidde-nighthawk-smoke-detector-carbon-monoxide-alarms-recalled/

The recall applies to two Kidde NightHawk models that are hardwired into a home's electricity. Both models were manufactured between June 2004 and March 2011. These include:

KN-COSM-IBCA, which has a battery backup

KN-COSM-ICA, which doesn't have a battery backup

According to Health Canada, the alarm may not chirp in the model with battery backup after the original batteries have been replaced. In the case of the model without battery backup, the system may fail if power is removed and then restored.

"This could lead consumers to believe it is still working, which poses a risk to consumers not being alerted to a fire or carbon monoxide incident in their home," said the official recall notice.

So far in Canada, there haven't been any reported incidents, but there have been eight in the US, where 3.6 million units of the models have been sold. Health Canada did not detail the nature of the incidents, but said there were no injuries.

The alarms are round and white, measuring about 13 to 15 centimeters in diameter. The brand is visible both on the front and back of the devices-and the manufacturing date is on the back.

People who own one of the recalled models should contact Kidde for a free replacement or a discount on a new alarm. Kidde Canada can be contacted at 1-855-239-0490 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, or through its website.

About the Company

Community Fire Prevention is a family owned business that has been servicing Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley since 1986. With 30 years in the fire industry, Community Fire Prevention is relied on by thousands of customers for all of their Fire and Life Safety needs.

For more information, visit http://www.comfire.ca/ or call (604) 944-9242.