Vancouver Furnace Company Offers Quick Filter Tips

Furnace installation and repair company offers ideas to promote and maintain clean air in the home

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 30, 2017) - As a locally-based company that specializes in furnace installation and repair, the technicians at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services have compiled some handy clean air tips, which they have listed in a recent blog post. For more, go to: http://acecare.ca/proaceblog/quick-tips-furnace-filters/

Changing the filter in a furnace is actually very easy to do. As a proud member of Fortis BC, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services have an extensive selection of different furnaces. Their blog not only contains an explanation about different types of filters -- they also have a video that details how to change filters.

Type of Filters

Fiberglass Furnace Filters - This is the most cost efficient option at around $5.00, but fiberglass tends to be inferior when it comes to trapping dust and dirt. Opting for the pleated paper model is often a better option for keeping air clean and fresh.

Pleated Furnace Filters - These are the most popular type of furnace filter. Made of of a paper/polyester blend material, these work well for around six months. They are completely disposable and retail for around $40.

Washable Furnace Filters - Trapping up to 95% of dust and dirt, these washable models are a great long-term investment. Although initial costs will range between $100-$150, they offer good value. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services carries several sizes in stock, but can also order any sizes necessary.

Electrostatic Furnace Filters - Using a static charge, these filters attract and hold dust and dirt until they can be washed. Both disposable and washable filters are available in electrostatic models.

Remember, every furnace is different and requires specific filter sizes. Common sizes are 14"x25", 16"x20", 16"x25", 20"x 25", and 25"x25" -- but other dimensions are available. To check the exact size required for a unit, remove the old filter -- the measurements will be marked along the edge.

For furnace install, repair, and maintenance, contact Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services at 604-293-3770. The technicians support all makes and models, and emergency service is available 24/7.

About the Company

Serving Vancouver for over 17 years with 75,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. values customer satisfaction and is committed to making every customer a lifelong one. They offer free quotes and estimates with no obligation, and are prepared to beat any competitor's price. Inquire about our one-year, no-interest, no-payment financing on installations. For more information on the company, log on to http://acecare.ca or call 604-293-3770.