Vancouver Furnace Company Shares Pilot Light Basics

Furnace company offers illuminating insight on the basics of pilot lights

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - If you haven't heard of a pilot light, you're not alone. Used as an ignition source for furnaces, hot water heaters, and fireplaces, these small flames typically run on natural gas or petroleum. While these tiny lights once stayed alight permanently, pilots in modern furnaces now light electrically only when it is in use. To learn more about safe, high efficiency furnace replacements, go to: http://acecare.ca/specials/?daily-deals=92-high-effiency-furnance-replacement

As a Vancouver-based heating and furnace company, the specialists at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. know that an inoperable pilot light can prevent the furnace, water heater, or fireplace from functioning. In fact, many repair calls involve a faulty pilot light.

While every furnace is difference, the process of reigniting the pilot light is fairly universal. The first step involves turning off the power to the furnace. After doing that, remove the door covering.

The next step is locating the pilot valve -- a rectangular device attached to gas lines. Typically, this will be found near the burners. Make sure the pilot valve is set to the off position. Remember to wait a few minutes to let any remaining gas clear away.

Some valves contain a reset button while others do not. Regardless, the gas valve will need to be turned to the pilot setting. Use a barbecue lighter and hold the flame over the pilot while pushing down on the reset button. If the there is no reset button, hold the gas valve knob down for approximately 30 seconds, and slowly release the button or knob.

If the pilot remains lit, turn the gas valve to the on position and return power to the furnace. If it does not, try following the above steps again. If the process fails, it may be time to call in a specialist. The team at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. offers 24/7 emergency support. Call 604-293-3770 to set up an appointment.

About the Company

Serving Vancouver for over 17 years with 75,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. values customer satisfaction and is committed to making every customer a lifelong one. They offer free quotes and estimates with no obligation, and are prepared to beat any competitor's price. Inquire about our one-year, no-interest, no-payment financing on installations. For more information on the company, log on to http://acecare.ca or call 604-293-3770.