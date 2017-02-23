Vancouver Furnace Company Shares Spring Maintenance Tips

Vancouver furnace company shares three tips to help homeowners

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - As a Vancouver-based furnace company, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. can help with a range of heating services, repairs, and installations. To help homeowners prolong the life of their furnace after a gruelling winter, they have three essential maintenance tips to share. To learn more about furnace service and maintenance, go to: http://acecare.ca/furnace-service/

While it may seem that winter is far from over, it's time to start thinking about spring. Like most Vancouverites, it's likely your furnace has done double-duty to deal with the snow and unusually prolonged cold snaps. No matter what the system, the constant usage will result in wear and tear on different parts. And like any machine, the more it's used, the faster it will wear out.

Maintaining optimal performance typically means at least one yearly tune-up, ideally in the spring or fall to make sure the system is primed for winter. In the spring, there are three areas that require focus: the condensing unit, the filter, and the internal components.

Condensing Unit

A clean unit runs more efficiently. It's likely that after the winter there will be grime, small branches, and all kinds of gunk trapped in the condensing unit or heat pump. Use a pressure washer to loosen up and remove the debris that has gotten caught.

Furnace Filter

The filter should be changed every 3-4 months, particularly if people with allergies are living in the home. Check the filter. If it's dirty or the colour has changed or darkened, it's best to replace it.

Internal Parts

If the unit was inspected in the fall, this probably won't be necessary in the spring. However, if no maintenance has been provided then it's best to call in a professional who can check if any parts are damaged or worn.

Adopting a proactive approach to furnace maintenance will help keep the system operating efficiently and affordably. More importantly, if something does go wrong, you won't be left in the cold waiting for components to arrive.

About the Company

Serving Vancouver for over 17 years with 75,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. values customer satisfaction and is committed to making every customer a lifelong one. They offer free quotes and estimates with no obligation, and are prepared to beat any competitor's price. Inquire about our one-year, no-interest, no-payment financing on installations. For more information on the company, log on to http://acecare.ca or call 604-293-3770.