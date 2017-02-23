Vancouver Gardening Company Publishes Lawn Care 101 Advice

Gardening company publishes tips to keep lawns lovely year round

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - West Coast Lawns & Gardens (WCLG) offers exceptional lawn and garden care to busy clients. After a particularly rough winter, it may take a little effort to get a lawn back into shape. A new blog from the local landscapers offers DIY homeowners the scoop on the best practices for lawn maintenance. For more, go to: http://www.westcoastlawns.ca/lawn-maintenance-best-practices/.

Keeping a lawn in top-notch shape requires constant maintenance. Healthy lawns need mowing, feeding, and watering, but practices such as overseeding are also important.

Overseeding is important to maintain thick and prosperous turf. Areas of heavy traffic, pet use and recreational areas will require the wear and tear put on the grass area to be remediated by adding to the grass density. A thick turf also crowds out weeds and makes it difficult for them to take hold and reproduce. Vigorous and dense turf will out compete for nutrients and sunlight making the need for chemical weed control almost non-existent.

Other topics the blog touches on are best practices for watering, feeding, and mowing a lawn.

From commercial landscape design to residential lawn cutting, WCLG can help.

