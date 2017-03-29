Vancouver Hotel Shares Spring Inspiration

Boutique hotel in Vancouver publishes suggestions for fun spring inspired activates in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Resplendent with its brick façade, the turn of the century splendour of the Victorian Hotel is a favourite stomping ground for visitors looking for an alternative to big box accommodations. With the signs of spring taking over the city, the boutique hotel recently shared a fun list featuring the five signs of spring on their blog page. For more, go to: http://victorianhotel.ca/blog/

While the start of 2017 brought unusual amounts of snow to the city, the spring flowers have finally started to bloom. The article offers suggestions about how visitors can enjoy the signs of spring while taking part in fun activities all around the area.

For example, the blog suggests that visitors might want to partake in some outdoor yoga.

As the home of the world famous Lululemon (visit their store on Robson and Burrard), there's no doubt that Vancouver is a yoga city. As the smoothie-clutching crowds trot up and down the streets in their slinky yoga wear, watch for outdoor yoga sessions in areas like George Wainborn Park in nearby Yaletown. If there's time, use one of the hotel's complimentary Internet stations and book yourself a session.

Other recommendations for enjoying spring include flower viewing at Stanley Park, strolling along Robson with one of the new spring-inspired cups from Starbucks, renting a bike and traversing the seawall, or capturing some Instagram inspiration around English Bay.

With a centralized location that puts visitors within reach of all kinds of activities and attractions, the Victorian Hotel is the perfect place to watch spring unfurl. Tourists will also love the little luxuries like pillow top mattresses, deep soaker tubs, and the complimentary "Healthy Start" breakfast, which will help prepare the body and mind for a vigorous day of spring sightseeing.

About the Company

Located at 514 Homer Street, the Victorian Hotel offers 47 newly renovated rooms, featuring 21st century comforts within a historic atmosphere. Constructed in 1898, the hotel offers uncomplicated and professional service for its patrons, who enjoy an authentic Victorian ambiance. For more information, log on to http://www.victorianhotel.ca.