Vancouver Interior Designer Launches New Furniture Boutique

new furniture boutique by Vancouver interior designer targets those seeking the white glove shopping and design experience

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Curated Home By Chrissy & Co is a new shopping experience and brainchild of Vancouver-based Interior Designer Chrissy Cotrell. Located on 1637 W 3rd Ave, this is more than just another furniture boutique, the store is filled with one-of-a kind pieces created by the artist and interior designer. For more, go to: http://www.chrissyco.com/chrissy-cottrell-interior-design-blog/2016/11/13/im-having-a-baby-an-interior-design-child-of-my-own

Chrissy's career began at the tender age of 10 when she sold her first commissioned painting for $1500, and she's been building her career as an artist and designer ever since. Curated Home will feature the accents and pieces of spectacular artists from around the globe.

"The emphasis is most definitely on the artists who have captured my attention," says Chrissy. "One incredibly talented abstract portrait artist is from Paris and another is an equally talented equestrian artist whose pieces are superbly avant garde. I will have some of my own works in the boutique as well, with some abstract paintings and a collection of photographic prints from my last trip to Paris."

The store will also offer several exclusive furniture lines, including a private collection of fine furniture and custom area rugs designed by Chrissy herself.

"All of the pieces we offer have been carefully sourced to ensure that Vancouver's discerning clients find the wow factor they crave," says Chrissy, who adds that she's opted for local manufacturing to ensure the products are made beautifully and ethically.

From Paris and Italy to LA, New York, and Toronto, Curated Home is all about creating truly exceptional pieces that will withstand the test of time and defy trends.

"The store is now open, and no appointments are necessary," says Chrissy. "People are welcome to come in and get inspired. You never know what treasures you might find."

About the Company

For Chrissy & Co, interior design is not just about making beautifully designed spaces, it's about creating a higher quality of life. Their passion has always been enabling others to see beauty in everyday details, and to enrich life by balancing function with design. Rather than favouring faddy trends, the designers at Chrissy & Co use their creativity to fuse classic and contemporary elements, and create elegant spaces that reflect the people within them.

For additional information, please visit http://www.chrissyco.com/ or call at 604-616-0605