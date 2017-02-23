Vancouver Lawyers Reveal Earliest Age for Will Making

Vancouver lawyers publish article sharing when minors can make out a will

Wills are important legal documents that can help deliver long-term security to family and loved ones. Somewhat surprisingly, many British Columbians die without making a will.

Although lawyers are not required for the will-making process, hiring one can provide testators with the peace of mind that they have created a binding and enforceable legal document. Anyone can make a will. According to section 36 of the new Wills, Estates and Succession Act ("WESA"):

36 (1) A person who is 16 years of age or older and who is mentally capable of doing so may make a will.

(2) A will made by a person under 16 years of age is not valid.

WESA was recently altered to allow minors, people under the legal age of majority (19), to make a will. However, it should be noted that all wills require the signature of two witnesses who must be 19 or older.

