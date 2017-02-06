Vancouver Limo Offers Chinese New Year Special Services

Vancouver Limo Company has extended services in Vancouver and the suburbs for the Chinese New Year

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Royal Limo, a luxury limousine service based in Vancouver is extending its services for the Chinese New Year from Jan 28 - Feb 2. The company has added more limousines and drivers to its business for this special occasion. In addition, the company is offering extension of its services to all the adjacent boroughs of Vancouver. With a newer fleet of sedans, Cadillac Escalade SUVs, luxury limousines and limo party buses, Royal Limo Vancouver can now take many clients not only to their shopping destinations but also to their holiday parties and events promptly. More about Royal Limo can be found at http://www.royallimo.ca/.

Vancouver has one of the largest populations of Chinese outside mainland China. Many of these individuals have now settled all over the province of British Columbia and like all immigrants still cherish many of the traditions -- with none so special than the Chinese New Year.

To mark this special occasion, Vancouver Limo is offering great discounts to everyone who wants to travel in and around the city. No matter where people want to travel during this festive week, Vancouver Limo will transport them in style and luxury.

The company has kept up with the times and now has all its chauffeurs wear an elegant uniform. Further, the Royal Limo has vehicles that are fully furnished with a fully integrated sound system, leather seats, tinted windows that offer privacy and a snack bar with beverages. The company enlists a network of operators who guide the chauffeurs around traffic congestion or other road delays. So irrespective of where the client wants to go, be it a hotel, an office or a shopping mall, Royal Limo ensures that the guests are never late.

Guests who use Royal Limo Vancouver will have several types of cars to choose from including the stretch limo, luxury sedan, the SUV and the Cadillac Escalade.

Royal Limos is offering competitive rates for the entire week. Royal Limos has vehicles equipped with the latest GPS so passengers will not be late for their event or party. Limousines can be booked online or via a phone call.

About the Company

Royal Limo has a fleet of luxury vehicles for clients to select from. Over the years, Royal limo has offered the most luxurious way to travel in and around Vancouver. All the vehicles are fully furnished with luxurious amenities for clients to enjoy while traveling. The company offers competitive rates and maintains excellent drivers with efficient door to door service. Additional information on Royal limo is available at http://www.royallimo.ca/ or call 604 727 0950.