Vancouver Limo Offers Extended Services

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Limo Vancouver, a luxury limousine service based out of Vancouver is now offering extended limousine services to all of Vancouver and the adjacent suburbs till the end of summer. The company has added several luxury sedans, stretch limousines and party busses to its business especially for spring and summer. Limo Vancouver is offering special discounts when the luxury limousines are rented out for the weekends. The company is now also offering chauffeured limos for parties, picnics, weddings, anniversaries and family gatherings. The company also has an excellent choice of luxury sedan, SUV and the party busses.

With the weather improving and with spring in full bloom, many people who have been holed up in their homes over the past few months now have an opportunity, once again, to explore the beautiful city of Vancouver and the countryside. Vancouver has everything that one can possibly want. Besides farmer's market, the beaches, the mountains and the shopping malls, Vancouver has some of the most beautiful parks in the country. For people who are planning for weddings, anniversaries, parties, celebrations or any festive event, Vancouver limo is there to help you with your transportation needs. The company has luxury sedans, buses, stretch limousines and SUVs. These luxury vehicles come with all types of amenities reserved for royalty. The company has added extra chauffeurs to cater to the extra load of passengers who wish to travel in and out of Vancouver. They are offering 24/7 service to and from the airport throughout spring and summer. The company will match any offer or discount that you have for travel anywhere in the city of Vancouver.

About the Company

Vancouver Limo Service has a fleet of luxury vehicles for clients to select from. Over the years, Limo Vancouver has offered the most luxurious way to travel in and around Vancouver. All the vehicles are fully furnished with luxurious amenities for clients to enjoy while traveling. The company offers competitive rates and maintains excellent drivers with efficient door to door service. Additional information on Vancouver Limo is available at http://www.limoinvancouver.com/ or call 778-355-3365.