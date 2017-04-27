Vancouver Limo Offers Luxury Bus Services

Royal Limo Vancouver, a luxury limousine service based out of Vancouver is now offering luxury party bus services in Vancouver and the adjacent suburbs

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - The company has added several luxury buses and drivers to its business especially for spring and summer. Royal Limousine is offering special discounts when the luxury buses are rented out for the weekends. The company will offer chauffeur driven luxury party buses to all areas of Vancouver and the adjacent suburbs. The company also has an excellent choice of limousines ranging from the luxury sedan, SUV and stretch limos.

Now that spring is here, people will be making plans for anniversaries, weddings, picnics, family get together or go on a short trip. Limo Vancouver is now offering luxury limo buses for both short and long term rental. The buses can be rented by the hour or per day. The company will also provide well train, professional drivers. The luxury party limo buses come with many amenities and can accommodate several dozen passengers.

The party buses have been fully customised to offer an unparalleled travel experience. Not only are the luxury buses top of the line, they are also very safe since they undergo stringent safety inspections. The fully customized Vancouver party buses have warm leather seats with arm, leg and foot rests. They are also equipped with a lavatory and a small kitchenette that is outfitted with a few necessary appliances like a coffee maker, microwave and small refrigerator.

All Vancouver limo buses are equipped with a speed limiter and an ant locking brake system; this will ensure that the driver doesn't over speed. In addition the party buses have a GPS tracking device so that the vehicle can be track all the time.

To know more about the luxury buses from Vancouver Limo, visit their website for more details. More about Royal Limo can be found at http://www.royallimo.ca/.

About the Company

Royal Limo has a fleet of luxury vehicles for clients to select from. Over the years, Royal Limo has offered the most luxurious way to travel in and around Vancouver. All the vehicles are fully furnished with luxurious amenities for clients to enjoy while traveling. The company offers competitive rates and maintains excellent drivers with efficient door to door service. Additional information on Royal Limo is available at http://www.royallimo.ca/ or call 604 727 0950.