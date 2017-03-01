Vancouver Litigation Lawyers Discuss Will Correction

Vancouver litigation lawyers provide insight about the new tools available to remedy common mistakes found in wills

Prior to the Wills, Estates and Succession Act (WESA), it was much more likely that a defect in a will could ultimately be used to defeat the will-maker's intention. However, there are a number of changes that can be made without altering the will. For example, say a named beneficiary dies, and their name is crossed out and replaced without making a codicil. The change is made in ink and initialed.

Section 58 of WESA allows people to apply to the Court to ask for an order that will fix a defect in the will.

S. 58 also allows the Court to consider in a broader sense what the testamentary intentions of the deceased person were. In the example noted above, the testamentary intentions were quite clear and this is an example of where s. 58 could be very useful.

