Vancouver Movers Caution Customers against Industry Scams

Ferguson Moving & Storage recently published a series of blogs meant to help Canadians steer clear of some prominent long distance moving scams.

Long distance moves can be particularly tricky. Possessions travel further, and homeowners have less leeway once the process has started. In January, the CBC reported about a long distance moving company that refused to deliver a family's possessions until they had been paid nearly double what they originally agreed to.

Unfortunately, stories like this are far from unique. Spotting a company that's unprofessional or unethical isn't always easy. Without greater regulation, it's easy enough to pretend -- a nice website, a friendly receptionist, a few outsourced vehicles, and a new moving company can come together overnight.

Problems with inexperienced or dishonest movers can be highly varied. From bad weight estimates to more serious infractions such as hidden fees or light-fingered employees, the blog series explores a host of stories where families have been left frustrated -- and without recourse -- in a series of bad moves.

However, the articles also contain tips to help steer clean of these situations. Some suggestions include asking for a binding quote, making sure there is insurance coverage, taking the time to meet company representatives, and, of course, checking those online references.

