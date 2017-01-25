Vancouver Movers Discuss Mitigating a Moving Mistake

Vancouver movers offer insights on how to negotiate a moving disaster

As Vancouver's longest-running moving company, the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage understand that sometimes relocation is a tricky endeavour. Sometimes, despite the research, references, and sterling reputation, things can and do go wrong. However, good communication can help mitigate a disagreement with any company that you've hired. For more, go to: http://www.fergusonmoving.com/blog/disagreement-with-moving-company-tips/

The blog offers five simple tips. For example, it advises people to keep calm:

"When we're angry, it may seem like it's easy to lay fault on others. This is especially so if we don't know the full extent of the situation. Before jumping to conclusions, make sure you take the time to calm yourself, so that when you do confront your moving company, or independent mover, you are doing so rationally. Chances are, if you start with a defensive tone, it can result in more defensiveness, rather than a fast solution."

Other suggestions include, asking questions, learning about the mover's insurance policy, learning more about the situation, and assessing whether another company can help.

If a mover tries to ignore a complaint, try to get in touch with the management. Rage is never recommended. Rather, complainants should see themselves as advocates for better customer service. In the end, if the moving company just doesn't care, they can be reported to the Better Business Bureau-or it's possible to leave a review on a platform like Yelp.

Always remember that the best remedy is prevention. Choose a solid, reputable moving company with plenty of good reviews and word-of-mouth recommendations. If they don't provide free estimates, clear written policies, and binding quotes, consider it a red flag.

About the Company

