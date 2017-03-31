Vancouver Movers Earn Best of HomeStars for 2017

Impressive 9.6 rating average snags Vancouver mover prestigious honour

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - The team members at Ferguson Moving & Storage are proud to announce that they have been recognized as "Best of 2017" on HomeStars.com for the 5th time. For more, go to: http://www.fergusonmoving.com/blog/thank-you-for-helping-us-achieve-best-of-homestars-as-a-vancouver-moving-company-for-the-5th-time/

Part of the award's mandate is to distinguish those companies that go above and beyond to help while providing outstanding integrity, customer service, and consistency.

"While the impressive 9.6/10 rating average certainly allowed our company to stand out, the principles of integrity, customer service, and consistency have been a foundational part of our business long before online reviews were popularized," said a company representative.

Founded in 1913, Ferguson Moving & Storage is distinguished as Vancouver's longest-lasting moving company, and team members at Ferguson are still trying to make service better and easier while reducing the potential for breakdowns and misunderstandings.

To help facilitate a smooth, pleasant moving experience for clients, the company implements a simple 5-point approach:

an in-home visit to assess the size of the move

a guaranteed, binding quote (not an estimate) that is provided in writing

full insurance coverage to protect anything that is broken or lost

taking responsibility for mistakes

performing all moving duties in a timely and thorough way

"We're really excited about this award, because it reinforces so many of the values we feel are important. We could go on about it, but it's probably best to simply share one of our reviews:

"Unlike so many other fly-by-night moving companies that charge by weight or time, Ferguson guarantees the written quote. And they are reasonable considering their services! When moving can be so stressful, Ferguson made it a happy and successful day!"

About the Company

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business. For additional information regarding the types of services offered, please visit http://www.fergusonmoving.com or call at 604-922-2212.