Vancouver Moving Company Ferguson Moving Shares Moving Tips When Searching for Schools

It's important to keep school options in mind when house hunting starts. Some kids may prefer to stay at their old schools, particularly if they are older. However, time and distance means this might not always be feasible. It may be necessary to apply for cross-boundary attendance with your school board.

In some cases, an older child may be able to commute to their schools. If a child is enrolled in a special program, such as French immersion, changing schools might not be desirable. However, if a new school is the only option, it may be necessary to do a little research first. Targeting a specific school might limit your neighborhood search.

If there is no preference for schools, ask the realtor for their advice. From there, find out if there are any special programs, like immersion classes, gifted programs, art programs, IB classes, etc. You should consider scheduling a visit to these schools beforehand to determine if they're a good fit. Remember, not all schools offer the same programs, so it's important to do the research in advance.

Private schools are another option to consider when moving. These schools can provide a more personalized education experience, thanks to smaller class sizes, specialized programs, and plenty of opportunities for extracurricular activities. If there is a private school within a reasonable distance, it may be worth learning more about the programs and teachers-but don't forget about the fees!

When moving in Vancouver with a child, considering their interests and needs can help determine what kind of school to target-do they love art, sports, or theatre? If a school excels in one of these areas, it will likely be easier for a child to blend in and forge new friendships.

