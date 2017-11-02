Vancouver Professional Accountants Share Benefits of Personal Tax Planning

Vancouver professional accountants work to maximize income and reduce tax burden

Since personal taxes are much higher than corporate tax rates, inadequate tax planning and missed deductions can reduce net income and impact personal wealth. Using a professional service for personal tax planning results in better peace of mind. Experienced tax professionals will apply their expertise and look for deductions pertinent to each individual's situation.

Some of the more common personal tax issues addressed include:

Ensuring all qualified medical/attendant care/disability claims are made

Ensuring maximum childcare expenses are deducted

Proper disclosure of rental income

Disposition of real estate properties

Business returns for proprietors and business partners

Prior year capital losses and business losses

Capital gains exemption(s)

Maximizing the principal residence exemption

Tax considerations during divorce settlements

Planned gifting to registered charities

Transfer of assets to adult children

Good planning can have a significant impact on one's personal wealth -- both now, and in years to come. To learn more about how the tax consultants at Mew + Company can help, contact 604 688 9198.

