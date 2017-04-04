Vancouver Scanning Company Opens in Burnaby

Vancouver scanning company resumes business at brand new location on Production Way

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Micro Com Systems has changed locations. That's right, those friendly Vancouver-based service providers who specialize in customized Document Management Solutions have bundled up their scanners, printers, and data capture magic and moved from 27 E 7th Ave to a brand new place near Production Way in Burnaby. For more, go to: http://www.microcomsys.com/blog/

Even before the city of Vancouver was recognized as a high tech hub, Burnaby was already leading the way. With heavyweights like Electronic Arts, Creo (now part of Eastman Kodak), Ballard Power Systems, and Telus opting for Burnaby locations, Production Way became one of the first areas to incorporate cutting edge infrastructure and Internet capabilities. The area was tailored to woo organizations that were pioneering new frontiers in industry, communication, engineering, manufacturing, and computer science.

For Micro Com Systems, increased access to powerful and reliable Internet will substantially increase their ability to perform document digitization, image scanning and data capture, which includes microfilm/microfiche scanning, aperture card scanning, automated invoice processing, large format scanning -- and everything in between! With over one million pages scanned and digitized every month, this translates into quicker turnaround times and better customer service -- a priority for the Micro Com family.

Just as important is the improved access afforded by the facility's convenient proximity to the Production Way Millennium SkyTrain Line, Lougheed Highway, and the Trans-Canada Highway. Employees and guests alike will have access to ample parking -- a previously unknown commodity in downtown Vancouver.

The team at Micro Com Systems looks forward to welcoming new and existing clients to their new home at:

8527 Eastlake Drive

Burnaby, BC

V5A 4T7

All phone numbers remain the same. Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the move is encouraged to call 604-872-6771 or reach out online.

About the Company

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.

For more information, please visit http://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.