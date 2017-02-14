Vancouver Scanning Service Now Offers Digitization Services for Antique Books

Micro Com Systems shares details of scanning archival books and other precious volumes

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Micro Com Systems, a scanning service in Vancouver, has experience performing a wide variety of conversion tasks. Their longstanding mission has been to assist companies and government agencies in their transition to digital capture and storage of office records. However, many clients have precious books, old volumes of all sizes and descriptions that also require special care. In a new web post, Micro Com Systems explains how they can assist with these jobs. For more, go to: http://www.microcomsys.com/solutions/document-scanning/archival/

Many of the books clients want scanned are priceless in terms of appearance and content. The technicians at Micro Com Systems scoured the marketplace, looking for the best device that could reliably capture information without potentially harming these precious antiques. Eventually, they decided on the Atiz Bookdrive Pro.

The simple but ingenious design of the Bookdrive Pro allows it to capture both sides of a book right to the gutter or margin at very high resolution. It captures full color images and records it in a RAW format.

During subsequent processing, team technicians will perform image cleanup, color manipulation, cropping and conversion to any image format. The result is a true-to-format document that can be read and shared, without compromising the original.

