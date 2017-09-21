Vancouver Translation Agency APlus Translations Inc. Discusses Freelance Options

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 21, 2017) - - Vancouver translation agency shares the pros and cons of working with freelance translators

As a Vancouver-based translation service, the team at APlus Translations knows that hiring a freelance translator can be a tempting prospect for businesses that require regular translation services. In many ways, this can seem like a more economical option that affords greater control of the translation process. However, a translation agency can be surprisingly competitive, especially when one considers the full process involved. For more, go to: http://www.aplustranslations.com/en/should-i-work-with-a-translation-agency-or-freelance-translators/

First of all, there's finding the right freelancer. Today, negotiating the saturated freelance market to locate professionals who can back up their claims with proven expertise is a challenging prospect. Most of the translators hired by an agency have already been vetted, meaning their work already meets professional standards.

As far as costs go, most agency rates are comparable to good freelancer rates. In fact, working with an agency can actually be more affordable when taking into account costs and time. It's no secret that many exceptional freelancers employed by professional translation agencies charge lower rates, knowing there must be a margin for profits.

In addition, the burden of product management is lifted. Working one-on-one with freelancers means that someone must take on the role of project manager. Documents have to be prepared and feedback provided. Then there's the consideration of finding proofreaders and final quality checks.

Although a good freelancer can provide excellent results, a professional translation agency has the personnel and resources to expedite translation services for businesses and individuals who require fast and exceptional results.

About the Company

Founded in 2002, APlus Translations Inc. aims to provide a highly personalized, flexible translation service for businesses and clients. Their business has primarily grown through referrals and recommendations, and today they have access to an extensive network of translators that allows them to offer over 45 languages to their clients.

For more information, please visit http://www.aplustranslations.com/en/services/ or call 604-729-4540.