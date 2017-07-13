Vancouver Upholstery Cleaner Explains Why Maintenance is a Must

Vancouver upholstery cleaner publishes how-to on caring for investment pieces

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - As a Vancouver-based carpet and upholstery cleaner, Angelo Di Pomponio knows that fabric is the primary place wear and tear shows on furniture. To help people care for their investment pieces and precious hand-me-downs, he has outlined a quick 15-minute maintenance routine that should be performed every three-to-four months. For more, go to: http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog/upholding-your-upholstery

The tools are simple. All that's required is a vacuum, some clean white cloths, a can of compressed air, a clear and gentle dish soap, a horsehair upholstery brush, and a small bucket. If there is staining, try some Capture Soil Release Pre-Mist and Capture Carpet and Rug Dry Cleaner. Remember, if the piece is an heirloom, it's always best to consult a professional upholstery cleaner.

The routine is broken down into three 5-minute instalments: five minutes of vacuuming, five minutes of spot removal, and five minutes of soaping.

The blog contains detailed instructions of how to approach each task while preserving the beauty and integrity of different types of upholstery. For example, "Using an upholstery attachment, vacuum the fabric using short strokes, starting at the top and working toward the bottom. If the fabrics are delicate, like silk or linen, set the suction to low. Then move from the left, overlapping the previous strokes. This is especially important for materials that really hold dirt, like chenille, suede, velvet, and corduroy…"

Before starting, look for a label beneath a cushion or on the underside of the furniture. Like clothes, furniture often has a code that explains the proper care. Sudsing is for pieces of furniture with labels codes W or WS. If the label only says S, vacuum and spot-clean, but skip the sudsing-water is no good on this upholstery. If there's an X, vacuum only, and contact a professional for deep cleaning.

Anyone uncertain about the best way to care for their upholstery should call Angelo's FabriClean. Their technicians always perform a fabric test to determine the proper way to clean any material. They also take fabric construction, fiber content, and dye stability into account before implementing the safest, most effective cleaning method.

To learn more about upholstery cleaning at Angelo's FabriClean, please go to: http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/upholstery-cleaning

About the Company

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their technicians are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to perform the cleaning at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, log on to http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.