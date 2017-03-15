Vancouver's 2017 Consumer Choice Award Winners

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Vancouver Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Vancouver.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:
AUTO & TRANSPORTATION
Action Movers Inc.
Moving Companies
2725 Lake City Way
Burnaby, BC V5A 2Z6
www.amovers.com
604-694-7777
1-877-694-7778
Craftsman Collision
Automobile Body Shop
810 W 1st Street
North Vancouver, BC V7P 1A1
www.craftsmancollision.com
604-904-8886
3Daytona Auto Sales (Surrey)
Automobile Dealer - Pre-Owned - South Mainland
16090 Fraser Highway
Surrey, BC V4N 0G3
www.daytonaautosales.ca
604-598-3225
1-877-734-9241
Integrity Driving School
Driving School - South Mainland
#14 - 33498 Bevan Avenue
Abbotsford, BC V2S 5G6
www.integritydrivingschool.ca
604-744-1222
1-800-72-DRIVE
Minit-Tune & Brake
Automobile Repair
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
#305 - 1488 Hornby Street
Vancouver, BC V6Z 1X3
www.minit-tune.com
604-684-5515
Payless Auto Towing Limited
Towing Services
133 Amherst Avenue
North Vancouver, BC V7H 1S5
www.paylesstowing.ca
604-988-4176
BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
Allegra Marketing Print Web
Printing & Digital Services
1290 Venables Street
Vancouver, BC V6A 4B4
www.allegra.ca
604-875-1919
Automation One Business Systems Inc.
Office Equipment
1365 Boundary Road
Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
www.automationone.ca
604-255-6622
1-888-652-9922
Canadian Linen & Uniform Service
Uniform Supplier
2750 Gilmore Avenue
Burnaby, BC V5C 4T9
www.canadianlinen.com
778-331-6235
Complete Accounting Solutions Inc.
Accountants - Small-Medium Business - South Mainland
#100, 17619 - 96th Avenue
Surrey, BC V4N 4A9
www.completeaccounting.ca
604-498-2655
1-877-783-0599
Freeman Audio Visual
Audio Visual Services
395 West 8th Avenue
Vancouver, BC V5Y 1N7
www.freemanav-ca.com
604-255-1151
1-800-868-6886
Graphically Speaking
Web Design, Development & Digital Marketing
300 - 602 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6B 1P2
www.graphicallyspeaking.ca
604-682-5500
Horizon Chartered Professional Accountants
Accountants - Small-Medium Business - North Mainland
1400-650 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
www.horizoncpa.ca
604-697-7777
Pacific M&A and Business Brokers
Business Broker
#550 - 1090 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 2N7
www.pmabb.com
604-696-6111
ReStoring Data Inc.
Data Recovery and Digital Forensics
Suite 207 - 788 Beatty Street
Vancouver, BC V6B 2M1
www.ReStoringData.ca
604-737-8771
1-877-737-8003
Sands & Associates
Bankruptcy/Licensed Insolvency Trustee
Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.sands-trustee.com
604-684-3030
1-800-661-3030
Skyline British Columbia
Display and Exhibition Designers
#208 - 1538 Cliveden Avenue
Delta , BC V3M 6J8
www.skyline.com
604-515-9822
Trans Canada Labels
Labels #105 - 1628 Fosters Way
Delta , BC V3M 656
www.transcanadalabels.com
604-525-7898
1-888-552-2357
Westcoast Plastic Recycling
Recycling Centres & Services
215 - 7080 River Road
Richmond, BC V6X 1X5
www.westcoastplasticrecycling.com
604-247-1664
1-866-660-1664
Wiseworth Canada Industries Ltd.
Compressors
#101 - 19298 21st Avenue
Surrey, BC, V3Z 3M3
604-536-9208
1-866-576-9441
www.wiseworth.com
CONSTRUCTION
A-1 Window Manufacturing Ltd.
Windows & Doors
8038 Glenwood Drive - Unit 1
Burnaby, BC V3N 5E9
www.a1windows.ca
604-777-8000
Arbutus Sundecks
Decks & Patios
11871 Horseshoe Way - Unit 1117
Richmond, BC V7A 5H5
www.arbutusvinyl.com
604-322-1059
Bartle & Gibson
Plumbing Fixtures Supply
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
www.bartlegibson.com
604-941-7318
Benchmark Painting Ltd.
Painting Contractor
14151 - 23A Avenue
Surrey, BC V4A 8A5
www.benchmarkpainting.ca
604-803-5041
Cambie Roofing Contractors Ltd.
Roofing Contractor
1367 East Kent Avenue North
Vancouver, BC V5X 4T6
www.cambieroofing.com
604-261-1111
Canada Scaffold Supply Co. Ltd.
Scaffolding Contractors
11331 Twigg Place
Richmond, BC V6V 3C9
www.canadascaffold.com
604-324-7691
1-800-293-0133
EconoWise Sunrooms & Patio Covers
Solariums/Sunrooms
#123 - 12651 80th Avenue
Surrey, BC V3W 3A6
www.econowisesunrooms.ca
604-593-7496
Iron Age Manufacturing Ltd.
Architectural Metal Works
2755 Boundary Road
Vancouver, BC V5M 3Z7
www.ironagebc.com
604-876-0914
Polygon Homes Ltd.
Home Builder
900 - 1333 West Broadway
Vancouver, BC V6H 4C2
www.polyhomes.com
604-877-1131
Pro Image Gutters
Eavestroughs
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
#6 - 5508 Production Boulevard
Surrey, BC V3S 8P5
www.proimagegutters.com
604-533-7325
604-820-7323 - Fraser Valley
Save More Plumbing & Lighting
Kitchen & Bath Centres - North Mainland
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
www.savemoreplumbing.com
604-436-0124
1-888-413-8833
Sunburst Stone Ltd.
Countertops - South Mainland
1835 McLean Avenue
Port Coquitlam, BC V3C 1N1
www.sunburststone.com
604-945-7273
Westcoast Moulding & Millwork Limited
Carpentry - Millwork
18810 - 96 Avenue
Surrey, BC V4N 3R1
www.westcoastmoulding.com
604-513-1138
1-800-667-5597
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center
Massage Therapy
407 - 1200 Lonsdale Avenue
North Vancouver, BC V7M 3H6
www.avitahealth.ca
604-980-4491
BC Orthodontics Group
Orthodontist
109 - 1128 Hornby Street
Vancouver, BC V6Z 2L4
www.bcorthodonticsgroup.com
604-583-7998
Broadway Station Dental Centre
Dentist - North Mainland
12 - 2495 Commercial Drive
Vancouver, BC V5N 4B8
www.broadwaystationdental.com
604-874-6322
Clover Hills Dental
Dentist - South Mainland
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Surrey, BC
www.cloverhillsdental.com
604-576-8466
Dermal Laser Centres
Skin Care & Laser Clinic
803 Davie Street
Vancouver , BC V6Z 1B7
www.dermallaser.com
604-638-7546
Evergreen Nursing Services Ltd.
Home Healthcare Services
#313 - 2083 Alma Street
Vancouver, BC V6R 4N6
www.evergreennursing.ca
604-264-7959
Fraser Chiropractic Group & Massage Therapy
Chiropractors
315 North Tower, 650 West 41st Avenue
Vancouver, BC V5Z 2M9
www.fraserchiro.ca
604-321-6704
Integrative Naturopathic Medical Centre
Naturopathic Medicine
730 - 1285 West Broadway
Vancouver, BC V6H 3X8
www.integrative.ca
604-738-1012
Lasik MD
Laser Vision Correction
With Multiple Locations to Serve you Better
www.lasik.com
780-409-3566
780-702-2020
1-866-961-2020
Vancouver Centre For Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry
Dentistry - Cosmetic
Metropolis at Metrotown
359 - 4300 Kingsway
Burnaby, BC V5M 4J2
www.vccid.com
604-434-0248
1-888-534-8080
West Side Podiatry Clinic
Podiatrist - Foot Clinic
3311 West 4th Avenue
Vancouver, BC V6R 1N6
www.westsidepodiatry.ca
604-336-2816
HOME
Abell Pest Control
Pest Control
Suite 207 - 669 Ridley Place
Delta, BC V3M 6Y9
www.abellpestcontrol.com
604-260-4166
1-888-949-4949
Beaver Landscape
Landscape Contractors
4-11720 Voyageur Way
Richmond, BC V6X 3G9
www.beaverlandscape.com
604-271-3060
Brite Blinds
Window Coverings
4275 Phillips Avenue
Burnaby, BC V5A 2X4
www.briteblinds.ca
604-420-8820
1-866-420-8820
BUR-HAN Garden & Lawn Care
Lawn Maintenance
2110 Front Street
North Vancouver, BC V7H 1A3
www.bur-han.ca
604-983-2687
Davey Tree
Tree Services
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.daveytree.ca
604-264-8737
1-800-465-6367
Houle Electric Limited
Electrical Contractor
5050 North Fraser Way
Burnaby, BC V5J 0H1
www.houle.ca
604-434-2681
1-844-GO-HOULE
Life Maid Easy
Maid - House Cleaning Services
307 7 West 7th Avenue
Vancouver, BC V5T 1J3
www.lifemaideasy.com
604-682-6243
Michael A Smith Duct Cleaning Ltd.
Duct Cleaning
151 - 10090 152nd Street
Surrey, BC V3R 8X8
www.masduct.com
604-589-2553
Milani Plumbing, Drainage & Heating
Drainage Contractor
5526 Kingsway
Burnaby, BC V5H 2G2
www.milani.ca
604-628-1509
Milani Plumbing, Drainage & Heating
Air Conditioning & Heating Contractor
5527 Kingsway
Burnaby, BC V5H 2G2
www.milani.ca
604-628-1509
Milani Plumbing, Drainage & Heating
Plumbing Contractor
5528 Kingsway
Burnaby, BC V5H 2G2
www.milani.ca
604-628-1509
Premium Fence Company
Fences - Lower Mainland
102 - 17975 55 Avenue
Surrey, BC V3S6C8
www.premiumfence.ca
604-576-9910
Stor-X Organizing Systems
Custom Closet Organizers
150 - 11120 Hammersmith Gate
Richmond, BC V7A 5J1
www.stor-x.com
604-275-6868
1-877-275-6868
The Garage Door Depot (Greater Vancouver)
Garage/Overhead Doors
120 - 19055 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 0G4
www.garagedoordepot.ca/greater-vancouver
604-526-1086
Tile Town
Porcelain and Ceramic Tiles
With Multiple Locations to Serve you Better
www.mytiletown.ca
1-844-845-3869
Trail Appliances
Home Appliances Sales and Service
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.trailappliances.com
604-233-2030
LIFESTYLE
Cambie Flowers
Florists
5570 Cambie Street
Vancouver, BC V5Z 3A2
www.cambieflowers.com
604-321-8366
1-800-680-8680
Cruise - Connections Canada
Travel Agency - Cruise Specialist
604 - 1201 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 2V2
www.cruise-connections.com
604-684-9283
1-800-661-9283
CSLI - Canadian Second Language Institute
School - ESL Language School
188 Nelson Street
Vancouver, BC V6B 6J8
www.csli.com
604-683-2754
It's Just Lunch
Dating Services
Suite 500 - 666 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3PC
www.itsjustlunchvancouver.com
604-633-9980
Langley Farm Market
Fruit & Vegetable - Retail & Distributor
26 Fawcett Road
Coquitlam, BC V3K 6X9
www.langleyfarm.ca
604-520-7168
Mia Boutique
Bridal Store
#120 - 3531 Bayview Street
Richmond, BC V7E 5W3
www.miaboutique.ca
604-279-8936
Oak Animal Hospital
Veterinarians - Private Clinic & Hospital - North Mainland
3888 Oak Street
Vancouver, BC V6H 2M5
www.oakvet.com
604-739-7111
Premiere Suites Western Ltd.
Executive Suites
#131 - 1020 Mainland Street
Vancouver, BC V6B 2T5
www.premieresuites.com
604-569-0543
1-866-313-0210
Reach For The Stars Montessori Learning Academy
Childcare-Preschool/Daycare Vancouver/Burnaby
3440 Boundary Road
Burnaby, BC V5M 4A5
www.montessoristar.com
604-688-7827 (STAR)
RE/MAX dWell Property Management
Property Management
#270 - 4311 Viking Way
Richmond, BC V6V 2K9
www.dwellproperty.ca
604-821-2999
Self Storage Depot
Storage - Self Service
6200 Lougheed Highway
Burnaby, BC V5B 2Z9
www.selfstoragedepot.ca
604-291-6202
Stepho's Souvlaki Greek Taverna
Restaurants - Greek
1124 Davie Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 1N1
604-812-6611
Sunwing Airlines
Chartered Airline & Vacation Provider
27 Fasken Drive
Toronto, ON M9W 1K6
www.flysunwing.com
416-620-4955
1-877-786-9464
Tom Lee Music
Music Instrument Store
929 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6Z 1L3
www.tomleemusic.ca
604-685-8471
1-888-8TOMLEE
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo and Winnipeg.