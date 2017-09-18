Vancouver's finance and technology industries to meet at Extraordinary Future Conference

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Vancouver's finance and technology industries will meet at the Extraordinary Future Conference on September 20, 2017 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

25 Canadian technology companies will showcase products and present their opportunities to the Vancouver investment community. The show will feature a trade show market place with live demos including a virtual reality village, battery technology solutions, blockchain applications and more, two stages streaming keynote talks and panel discussions and a private meeting concierge for investors and companies to meet one on one.

The VR Village will showcase 5 of Vancouver's most disruptive virtual and augmented reality companies, and is presented by the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Association.

A two hour blockchain feature will be headlined by Alex Tapscott - Canada's most recognized authority on Blockchain technology. Tapscott recently closed a $20 Million fund to invest in blockchain focused businesses.

"We are bridging the gap between Vancouver's technology and finance communities. There is an amazing amount of talent and innovation happening in Vancouver and investors are taking notice. We are showcasing success stories, up and comers, and accelerating the growth of Vancouver's innovation sector." - Jay Martin, CEO, Cambridge House

One such success story is Hamed Shahbazi; who sits at the apex of Canadian technology and entrepreneurship. Shahbazi started TIO Networks while he was in college and spent the next 20 years building the multinational payment processing company that provides convenience and access to the underbanked and underserved.

To cap off a highlight reel of growth, share performance, and acquisitions, TIO was acquired by Pay Pal earlier this year for $304 million CAD. Shahbazi will stay on as GM of PayPal Canada Bill Pay Service.

Hamed Shahbazi will discuss his journey and future in a fireside chat on the Extraordinary Future Conference main stage.

Extraordinary Future is produced by Cambridge House International Inc., Canada's undisputed leader in technology and mining investment conferences.

To learn more about the Extraordinary Future conference, please visit ExtraordinaryFuture.com or call 604-687-4151.