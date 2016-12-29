Vanderbilt Financial Group Rounds Out Biggest Recruiting Year with 25 New Financial Advisors in Total and Seven Financial Advisors in Fourth Quarter

Vanderbilt Financial Group adds seven Financial Advisors in November and December bringing their year-to-date total to 25

WOODBURY, NY--(Marketwired - December 29, 2016) - Vanderbilt Financial Group (VFG), an Independent Broker Dealer known as the "Sustainable Broker Dealer," completes their biggest year of growth with seven new recruits. During November and December, Ryan J. Herits, Joseph Giordano, Michael Peters, Eric Korhut, Larry Worden, Jonathan Affe, and Thomas Meissner joined Vanderbilt bringing the 2016 total to 25 new Financial Advisors.

Vanderbilt's recruiting efforts are led by Chief Operations Officer, Joe Trifiletti. Joe attributes much of the growth to the DOL Rule; "some of the key complaints we've been hearing are from advisors coming from either very small firms who doubt their BD will be able to survive the DOL or advisors from larger firms that have limited product selection and lowered payouts. As a mid-size firm we've found a sweet spot. We're committed to flexibility and open-mindedness while proactively providing options accommodating each individual advisor."

Ryan J. Herits has joined Vanderbilt Financial Group as a Registered Representative. Ryan was previously affiliated with MassMutual in Syosset as a Personal Estate and Business Advisor. A lacrosse alumnus of St. Johns University, Ryan holds Series 6 and 63 licenses. Herits says of the move, "when I think of my success goal, I'm always reminded of a quote by the great Vince Lombardi, 'the man on top of the mountain didn't fall there'; I knew that to become the best at what I do, I needed a place to call home and a team to get me there. At Vanderbilt, they have paths and strategies to get me to the top of the mountain."

Joseph Giordano, also previously affiliated with MassMutual in Syosset, has joined as a Financial Advisor. A graduate of SUNY Farmingdale, Joe holds Series 7 and 63 Life and Health licenses. Joe joins Vanderbilt's in-house salesforce at their Woodbury, NY headquarters. Giordano attends weekly "Business Builders" meetings where Vanderbilt Advisors come together to collaborate and share insights, strategies, and successes. Of the meetings, Joe says, "Vanderbilt is the industry's best kept secret. Education is the key to success and Vanderbilt understands that. Because of Vanderbilt's Business Builder meetings I get closer to success every week."

Michael Peters joins Vanderbilt as an Investment Management CFA with Series 8, 24, 7, and 63. Michael was previously affiliated with SCF Securities, Inc. and Cetera Advisor Networks, LLC. Peters will be located in Vanderbilt's Sharon, Pennsylvania branch.

Eric Korhut of Johnstown, Pennsylvania was previously affiliated with Ameriprise and joins Vanderbilt as a Financial Advisor with Series 7, 63, and 66 licenses. Eric graduated from Saint Francis University with an Economics and Finance Degree. Eric is an active member of his community supporting many charities as well as local athletics.

Larry Worden CPA, President of Worden Wealth Management, joins Vanderbilt with Series 7 and 66 licenses. Worden was previously affiliated with Securities Management & Research, Inc. and will be located in Vanderbilt's Rogers, Arkansas branch serving North West Arkansas. Worden designs his own portfolios, drawing from his experience as a CPA, technical analyst, and avid Dorsey Wright user.

Jonathan Affe, formerly of Centaurus Financial, Inc., joins Vanderbilt as an Investment Advisor with specialties in retirement planning and insurance. After graduating from the University of Albany, Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance Management Information Systems and a double-major in Marketing and Spanish, Jon went on to attain Series 7 and 66 licenses. He will split his time between his Stewart, Florida office and his Smithtown, New York office.

Thomas Meissner, previously of NEXT Financial Group brings Series 6, 7, 63, and 65 licenses along with 28 years of experience in the industry. Thomas joins as an Investment Advisor Representative and will work out of our Rochester Hills, Michigan office. For many years Tom has been a huge supporter and fundraiser for his children's athletic programs, Chairman of the High School Booster club, and a referee for volleyball and basketball.

"Advisors from all over the country have joined us this year, a handful of whom with an interest in the impact space which is especially exciting. In light of the DOL Fiduciary Rule, many firms are shrinking, but we're growing and we expect to grow even more in 2017," says VFG CEO Steve Distante. He continues "with the unveiling of our newest initiative, Impact U, in October of 2016, we believe that a wave of additional like-minded advisors will continue to seek us out for our focus on Impact Investing and Sustainability."

About Vanderbilt Financial Group: Founded in 1965 and located in Woodbury, NY, Vanderbilt Financial Group is an Independent Broker Dealer and member firm of FINRA and SIPC, known as the "Sustainable Broker Dealer" committed to investing with purpose. The firm offers Impact Investments in socially and/or environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful opportunities. In 2014, the firm was recognized with the MAP Vital Factors Solutions® Presidential Award for achieving excellence through implementing the MAP Management System™. In 2015, VFG's Woodbury facility became the first LEED Platinum office building on Long Island. Vanderbilt's refreshing, unique, and innovative culture is a driving force, constantly striving to positively impact our community. To learn more, check out http://joinvanderbilt.com/.

