Vans and Rauxa Honored with the AAF's 2017 Addy Award Orange County for Compelling Interactive Campaign Conducted for Vans

COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Rauxa, the largest woman-owned independent advertising agency in the U.S., today announced that it has been honored, together with Vans, with the American Advertising Federation/Orange County 2017 Addy Award for best Online/Interactive Consumer Website. Both companies were recognized for the development and activation of the interactive eCommerce platform created for the original action sports and youth culture brand.

"We are honored to receive the 2017 Addy Award for our work with Vans. This campaign allowed Rauxa to tap into our affinity for personalization and our strength in using data to create meaningful and compelling work to reach the right consumers," commented Gina Alshuler, Chief Executive Officer, Rauxa. "This award is both a celebration of Vans' long-standing mission to celebrate creative expression and Rauxa's leading-edge work in personalized online experiences."

The technology partnership between Rauxa and Vans includes interactive work led by the Orange County-based ad agency to develop and deploy the ultimate experience of Vans Customs footwear, a brand tradition for more than 50 years. A technology-first in the fashion industry, the immersive 3D digital experience built by Rauxa allows shoppers to customize Vans shoes with their own artwork or photographs via the Vans website.

"At Vans, we focus on enabling the individuality and creativity of our fans, and Rauxa's team helped us bring this vision to life, delivering the best online experience possible," said Sylvia Niles, Senior Director, eCommerce, Vans. "We're thrilled our work earned this industry recognition, and we look forward to partnering with Rauxa as we continue to evolve this platform across Vans' iconic products."

The 2017 Addy Awards Gala was held on March 23 at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Visit Vans now to experience Vans Customs firsthand and bring your creativity to life.

About Rauxa

With a distinct approach of equal parts head, heart, and hustle, Rauxa has been helping brands to acquire and grow customer relationships by all means measurable for 18 years. The company's data-rich approach fuses customer insight with fearless creative to accelerate results for clients including Gap Inc. and Verizon. The country's largest woman-owned independent advertising agency today, Rauxa is powered by a team of more than 230 marketing professionals in six offices across the country. Find out more at rauxa.com.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans' authentic collections are sold globally in more than 75 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans also owns and operates nearly 600 retail locations around the world. The Vans brand promotes the action sports lifestyle, youth culture and creative self-expression through the support of athletes, musicians and artists and through progressive events and platforms such as the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, Vans Warped Tour®, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, the House of Vans.

