Vanstar Gets a Second Drill Rig on Nelligan and Confirms Listing on Frankfurt

LA PRAIRIE, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - The management of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (« Vanstar ») (TSX VENTURE:VSR)(FRANKFURT:1V8) announces the completion of its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, in Germany. Vanstar will trade under the symbol 1V8.

«This listing will allow us to improve the visibility of Vanstar towards European investors and increase market liquidity», commented Mr. Guy Morissette, CEO of Vanstar.

Vanstar management also provides an update on current drilling taking place on the Nelligan project, managed and supervised by our partner IAMGOLD Corporation.

Nelligan Drilling Update

The drilling program has now completed eight (8) drill holes for a total of 3,750 metres. A second drill rig was brought in to accelerate the drilling in order to complete the current 6,000 metre program before spring break-up.

The four (4) drill holes (NE-17-51 to NE-17-54) were located in order to verify the east lateral extension of the North Sector and each of the holes were successful in intersecting previous similar zones (See March 14, 2017 press release). Strong pyritized and silicified zones were also intersected in holes NE-17-52 and NE-17-53. Tourmaline was also present in drill hole NE-17-54.

Drill holes NE-17-55 and NE-17-56 were located to test the east lateral and at depth extensions of drill hole NE-16-36 and were also successful in intersecting the targeted mineralization and alterations.

Drill hole NE-16-36, that is not necessarily linked to the mineralized areas of the North sector, returned 3.2 g/t / Au over 17.97 metres (See April 5, 2016 press release).

Drill hole NE-17-57 was located 600 metres south of the known zones in order to verify an IP geophysical anomaly while drill hole NE-17-58 tested the west lateral and at depth extensions of drill hole NE-16-41A. This drill hole intersected different mineralized and altered zones as well as some iron formations that included zones of silicification and hematisation.

The current drill program is progressing very well and the main goals are being attained. All the assay results will be released as soon as they become available.

