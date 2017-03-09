Vantage Drilling International Reports Fourth Quarter Results for 2016

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") reported a net loss of approximately $41.1 million or $8.23 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2016 as compared to the Predecessor reporting a net loss of approximately $8.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2015. The weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was 5,000,053 whereas in the prior year, as a wholly-owned subsidiary, the Predecessor did not have a comparable outstanding ordinary shares.

Upon emergence from the Company's Chapter 11 restructuring on February 10, 2016, Vantage adopted fresh-start accounting, which resulted in the Company becoming a new entity for financial reporting purposes. References to "Successor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the reorganized Vantage as of and subsequent to February 10, 2016. References to "Predecessor" refer to the financial position of Vantage as of and prior to February 10, 2016 and the results of operations prior to February 10, 2016. As a result of the application of fresh-start accounting and the effects of the implementation of our Plan of Reorganization, the financial statements on or after February 10, 2016 are not comparable with the financial statements prior to that date.

For the period from February 10, 2016 to December 31, 2016, Vantage reported a net loss of approximately $147.4 million or $29.48 per share and the Predecessor for the period January 1, 2016 to February 10, 2016 reported a net loss of approximately $471.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2015, the Predecessor reported net income of approximately $17.2 million.

As of December 31, 2016, Vantage had approximately $231.7 million of available cash as compared to $241.1 million as of September 30, 2016. Additionally, Vantage had $24.6 million available for issuance of letters of credit under its revolving letter of credit facility at the end of the quarter. Ihab Toma, CEO, commented, "Despite a very challenging market for offshore rigs, we were able to successfully reactivate the Emerald Driller in the fourth quarter in Qatar and have subsequently obtained a new contract for the Topaz Driller in Thailand. We continue to deliver on our commitment to putting our assets to work while maintaining superior performance, operating safely, managing costs and preserving our strong balance sheet."

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and large independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 Period from February 10, 2016 to December 31, 2016 Period from January 1, 2016 to February 10, 2016 Three Months Ended December 31, 2015 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 34,655 $ 134,370 $ 20,891 $ 118,714 726,717 Management fees 410 4,074 752 1,795 7,501 Reimbursables 5,344 20,204 1,897 7,893 38,047 Total revenue 40,409 158,648 23,540 128,402 772,265 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 29,635 123,022 25,213 75,601 359,610 General and administrative 8,931 36,922 2,558 7,572 25,322 Depreciation 18,486 67,920 10,696 32,191 127,359 Total operating costs and expenses 57,052 227,864 38,467 115,364 512,291 Income (loss) from operations (16,643 ) (69,216 ) (14,927 ) 13,038 259,974 Other income (expense) Interest income (8 ) 18 3 30 84 Interest expense and other financing charges (contractual interest of $23,219 for the period from January 1, 2016 to February 10, 2016) (18,879 ) (67,023 ) (1,728 ) (35,424 ) (173,634 ) Gain on debt extinguishment - - - - 10,823 Other, net 145 1,132 (69 ) 1,945 4,231 Reorganization items (774 ) (1,380 ) (452,919 ) (39,354 ) (39,354 ) Total other expense (19,516 ) (67,253 ) (454,713 ) (72,803 ) (197,850 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (36,159 ) (136,469 ) (469,640 ) (59,765 ) 62,124 Income tax provision 4,970 10,948 2,371 (55,701 ) 39,870 Net income (loss) (41,129 ) (147,417 ) (472,011 ) (4,064 ) 22,254 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - - (969 ) 4,689 5,036 Net income (loss) attributable to VDI $ (41,129 ) $ (147,417 ) $ (471,042 ) $ (8,753 ) $ 17,218 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (8.23 ) $ (29.48 ) N/A N/A N/A Weighted average successor ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted 5,000 5,000 N/A N/A N/A

Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 Period from February 10, 2016 to December 31, 2016 Period from January 1, 2016 to February 10, 2016 Three Months Ended December 31, 2015 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 10,014 $ 39,569 $ 5,975 $ 15,008 $ 80,009 Deepwater 13,270 57,833 15,550 47,491 224,516 Operations support 2,403 9,859 2,219 7,092 28,785 Reimbursables 3,948 15,761 1,469 6,010 26,300 $ 29,635 $ 123,022 $ 25,213 $ 75,601 $ 359,610 Utilization Jackups 39.5 % 42.3 % 53.6 % 64.0 % 76.7 % Deepwater 33.3 % 33.3 % 33.3 % 53.4 % 83.0 %

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands) (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,727 $ 203,420 Trade receivables 20,850 70,722 Inventory 45,206 64,495 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,423 22,106 Total current assets 310,206 360,743 Property and equipment Property and equipment 902,241 3,481,006 Accumulated depreciation (67,713 ) (532,619 ) Property and equipment, net 834,528 2,948,387 Other assets 15,694 23,050 Total assets $ 1,160,428 $ 3,332,180 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 35,283 $ 49,437 Accrued liabilities 18,448 21,702 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,430 - VDC note payable - 61,477 Total current liabilities 55,161 132,616 Long-term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $105,568 and $0 867,372 - Other long-term liabilities 11,335 33,097 Liabilities subject to compromise - 2,694,456 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Predecessor ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; one thousand shares issued and outstanding - - Predecessor additional paid-in capital - 595,119 Successor ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 5,000,053 shares issued and outstanding 5 - Successor additional paid-in capital 373,972 - Accumulated deficit (147,417 ) (138,363 ) Total VDI shareholders' equity 226,560 456,756 Noncontrolling interests - 15,255 Total equity 226,560 472,011 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,160,428 $ 3,332,180