Vantage Drilling International Reports Fourth Quarter Results for 2016

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") reported a net loss of approximately $41.1 million or $8.23 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2016 as compared to the Predecessor reporting a net loss of approximately $8.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2015. The weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was 5,000,053 whereas in the prior year, as a wholly-owned subsidiary, the Predecessor did not have a comparable outstanding ordinary shares.
Upon emergence from the Company's Chapter 11 restructuring on February 10, 2016, Vantage adopted fresh-start accounting, which resulted in the Company becoming a new entity for financial reporting purposes. References to "Successor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the reorganized Vantage as of and subsequent to February 10, 2016. References to "Predecessor" refer to the financial position of Vantage as of and prior to February 10, 2016 and the results of operations prior to February 10, 2016. As a result of the application of fresh-start accounting and the effects of the implementation of our Plan of Reorganization, the financial statements on or after February 10, 2016 are not comparable with the financial statements prior to that date.
For the period from February 10, 2016 to December 31, 2016, Vantage reported a net loss of approximately $147.4 million or $29.48 per share and the Predecessor for the period January 1, 2016 to February 10, 2016 reported a net loss of approximately $471.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2015, the Predecessor reported net income of approximately $17.2 million.
As of December 31, 2016, Vantage had approximately $231.7 million of available cash as compared to $241.1 million as of September 30, 2016. Additionally, Vantage had $24.6 million available for issuance of letters of credit under its revolving letter of credit facility at the end of the quarter. Ihab Toma, CEO, commented, "Despite a very challenging market for offshore rigs, we were able to successfully reactivate the Emerald Driller in the fourth quarter in Qatar and have subsequently obtained a new contract for the Topaz Driller in Thailand. We continue to deliver on our commitment to putting our assets to work while maintaining superior performance, operating safely, managing costs and preserving our strong balance sheet."
Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and large independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.
The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|Vantage Drilling International
|
|Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|Successor
|
|
|Predecessor
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2016
|
|
|Period from February 10, 2016 to December 31, 2016
|
|
|Period from January 1, 2016 to February 10, 2016
|
|
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2015
|
|
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015
|
|Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Contract drilling services
|
|$
|34,655
|
|
|$
|134,370
|
|
|$
|20,891
|
|
|$
|118,714
|
|
|
|726,717
|
|
|Management fees
|
|
|410
|
|
|
|4,074
|
|
|
|752
|
|
|
|1,795
|
|
|
|7,501
|
|
|Reimbursables
|
|
|5,344
|
|
|
|20,204
|
|
|
|1,897
|
|
|
|7,893
|
|
|
|38,047
|
|
|
|Total revenue
|
|
|40,409
|
|
|
|158,648
|
|
|
|23,540
|
|
|
|128,402
|
|
|
|772,265
|
|Operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating costs
|
|
|29,635
|
|
|
|123,022
|
|
|
|25,213
|
|
|
|75,601
|
|
|
|359,610
|
|
|General and administrative
|
|
|8,931
|
|
|
|36,922
|
|
|
|2,558
|
|
|
|7,572
|
|
|
|25,322
|
|
|Depreciation
|
|
|18,486
|
|
|
|67,920
|
|
|
|10,696
|
|
|
|32,191
|
|
|
|127,359
|
|
|
|Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|57,052
|
|
|
|227,864
|
|
|
|38,467
|
|
|
|115,364
|
|
|
|512,291
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|(16,643
|)
|
|
|(69,216
|)
|
|
|(14,927
|)
|
|
|13,038
|
|
|
|259,974
|
|Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest income
|
|
|(8
|)
|
|
|18
|
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|30
|
|
|
|84
|
|
|Interest expense and other financing charges (contractual interest of $23,219 for the period from January 1, 2016 to February 10, 2016)
|
|
|(18,879
|)
|
|
|(67,023
|)
|
|
|(1,728
|)
|
|
|(35,424
|)
|
|
|(173,634
|)
|
|Gain on debt extinguishment
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|10,823
|
|
|Other, net
|
|
|145
|
|
|
|1,132
|
|
|
|(69
|)
|
|
|1,945
|
|
|
|4,231
|
|
|Reorganization items
|
|
|(774
|)
|
|
|(1,380
|)
|
|
|(452,919
|)
|
|
|(39,354
|)
|
|
|(39,354
|)
|
|
|Total other expense
|
|
|(19,516
|)
|
|
|(67,253
|)
|
|
|(454,713
|)
|
|
|(72,803
|)
|
|
|(197,850
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|(36,159
|)
|
|
|(136,469
|)
|
|
|(469,640
|)
|
|
|(59,765
|)
|
|
|62,124
|
|Income tax provision
|
|
|4,970
|
|
|
|10,948
|
|
|
|2,371
|
|
|
|(55,701
|)
|
|
|39,870
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
|(41,129
|)
|
|
|(147,417
|)
|
|
|(472,011
|)
|
|
|(4,064
|)
|
|
|22,254
|
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(969
|)
|
|
|4,689
|
|
|
|5,036
|
|Net income (loss) attributable to VDI
|
|$
|(41,129
|)
|
|$
|(147,417
|)
|
|$
|(471,042
|)
|
|$
|(8,753
|)
|
|$
|17,218
|
|
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|$
|(8.23
|)
|
|$
|(29.48
|)
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|Weighted average successor ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
|
|5,000
|
|
|
|5,000
|
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vantage Drilling International
|
|Supplemental Operating Data
|
|(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|Successor
|
|
|Predecessor
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2016
|
|
|Period from February 10, 2016 to December 31, 2016
|
|
|Period from January 1, 2016 to February 10, 2016
|
|
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2015
|
|
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015
|
|Operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackups
|
|$
|10,014
|
|
|$
|39,569
|
|
|$
|5,975
|
|
|$
|15,008
|
|
|$
|80,009
|
|Deepwater
|
|
|13,270
|
|
|
|57,833
|
|
|
|15,550
|
|
|
|47,491
|
|
|
|224,516
|
|Operations support
|
|
|2,403
|
|
|
|9,859
|
|
|
|2,219
|
|
|
|7,092
|
|
|
|28,785
|
|Reimbursables
|
|
|3,948
|
|
|
|15,761
|
|
|
|1,469
|
|
|
|6,010
|
|
|
|26,300
|
|
|
|$
|29,635
|
|
|$
|123,022
|
|
|$
|25,213
|
|
|$
|75,601
|
|
|$
|359,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Utilization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackups
|
|
|39.5
|%
|
|
|42.3
|%
|
|
|53.6
|%
|
|
|64.0
|%
|
|
|76.7
|%
|Deepwater
|
|
|33.3
|%
|
|
|33.3
|%
|
|
|33.3
|%
|
|
|53.4
|%
|
|
|83.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vantage Drilling International
|
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
|(In thousands)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Successor
|
|
|Predecessor
|
|
|
|December 31,
2016
|
|
|December 31,
2015
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|231,727
|
|
|$
|203,420
|
|
|Trade receivables
|
|
|20,850
|
|
|
|70,722
|
|
|Inventory
|
|
|45,206
|
|
|
|64,495
|
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|12,423
|
|
|
|22,106
|
|
|
|Total current assets
|
|
|310,206
|
|
|
|360,743
|
|Property and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Property and equipment
|
|
|902,241
|
|
|
|3,481,006
|
|
|Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|(67,713
|)
|
|
|(532,619
|)
|
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
|834,528
|
|
|
|2,948,387
|
|Other assets
|
|
|15,694
|
|
|
|23,050
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,160,428
|
|
|$
|3,332,180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|
|$
|35,283
|
|
|$
|49,437
|
|
|Accrued liabilities
|
|
|18,448
|
|
|
|21,702
|
|
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
|1,430
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|VDC note payable
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|61,477
|
|
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
|55,161
|
|
|
|132,616
|
|Long-term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $105,568 and $0
|
|
|867,372
|
|
|
|-
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|11,335
|
|
|
|33,097
|
|Liabilities subject to compromise
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|2,694,456
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Predecessor ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; one thousand shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Predecessor additional paid-in capital
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|595,119
|
|
|Successor ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 5,000,053 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|5
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Successor additional paid-in capital
|
|
|373,972
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
|(147,417
|)
|
|
|(138,363
|)
|
|
|Total VDI shareholders' equity
|
|
|226,560
|
|
|
|456,756
|
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|15,255
|
|
|Total equity
|
|
|226,560
|
|
|
|472,011
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|
|$
|1,160,428
|
|
|$
|3,332,180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vantage Drilling International
|
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
|(In thousands)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Successor
|
|
|Predecessor
|
|
|
|Period from
February 10, 2016 to December 31, 2016
|
|
|Period from
January 1, 2016 to February 10, 2016
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31, 2015
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|(147,417
|)
|
|$
|(472,011
|)
|
|$
|22,254
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation expense
|
|
|67,920
|
|
|
|10,696
|
|
|
|127,359
|
|
|Amortization of debt financing costs
|
|
|427
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|7,800
|
|
|Amortization of debt discount
|
|
|43,208
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|2,242
|
|
|PIK interest on the Convertible Notes
|
|
|6,712
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Reorganization items
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|430,210
|
|
|
|37,129
|
|
|Non-cash gain on debt extinguishment
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(10,814
|)
|
|Accelerated deferred mobilization income
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(21,508
|)
|
|Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|402
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Deferred income tax benefit
|
|
|(3,368
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|2,122
|
|
|Loss on disposal of assets
|
|
|652
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|1,108
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Restricted cash
|
|
|1,000
|
|
|
|(1,000
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|Trade receivables
|
|
|53,447
|
|
|
|(3,575
|)
|
|
|80,903
|
|
|Inventory
|
|
|(964
|)
|
|
|223
|
|
|
|1,397
|
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|2,790
|
|
|
|6,893
|
|
|
|5,991
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
|(3,409
|)
|
|
|941
|
|
|
|8,549
|
|
|Accounts payable
|
|
|736
|
|
|
|(14,890
|)
|
|
|(154,922
|)
|
|Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities
|
|
|(26,010
|)
|
|
|21,148
|
|
|
|(17,023
|)
|
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|(3,874
|)
|
|
|(21,365
|)
|
|
|92,587
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Additions to property and equipment
|
|
|(11,964
|)
|
|
|116
|
|
|
|(46,490
|)
|
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|(11,964
|)
|
|
|116
|
|
|
|(46,490
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
|(1,430
|)
|
|
|(7,000
|)
|
|
|(67,980
|)
|
|Proceeds from issuance of 10% Second Lien Notes
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|75,000
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreements
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|150,000
|
|
|Distributions to VDC
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(498
|)
|
|Debt issuance costs
|
|
|(51
|)
|
|
|(1,125
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|(1,481
|)
|
|
|66,875
|
|
|
|81,522
|
|
|
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|(17,319
|)
|
|
|45,626
|
|
|
|127,619
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period
|
|
|249,046
|
|
|
|203,420
|
|
|
|75,801
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents-end of period
|
|$
|231,727
|
|
|$
|249,046
|
|
|$
|203,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|