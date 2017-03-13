Vaportronix Launches VQStick at SXSW, Expanding its Popular Line-Up of High-Quality, Portable, Vaping Products

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Vaportronix, reimagining the vape experience for modern users, today announced the launch of VQStick; a compact vaporizer that offers consumers a convenient, portable and enjoyable vaping experience, at the South-by-Southwest (SXSW) festival this week. During the remainder of SXSW, Vaportronix will be demonstrating VQstick and its flagship product the VQ, a one-of-a-kind patented phone case and vaporizer that provides users with a high quality, convenient and discreet way to vape virtually anywhere. SXSW takes place in Austin, Texas at the Austin Convention Center from March 10 - 19. Vaportronix will be exhibiting at the Tech Startup Spotlight and Trade Show in booth number 1917.

Made of high-quality aluminum, the VQStick is designed and equipped with unmatched quality, power and durability compared to much larger and less discreet vaporizers. With 100+ puffs on a single charge and only one hour to full recharge, the VQStick delivers a pure, simple yet powerful vaping experience. A 20-second auto-shutoff provides users the ability to vape longer without interruption.

"We are well positioned at the convergence of three booming industries -- vape, cannabis, and smartphone accessories, and the impressive growth of each has fueled the overwhelming popularity of our VQ case and our continued product line expansion," said Steven Stanimirovic, CEO of Vaportronix. "Our VQ case was so well-received that we quickly sold out of initial inventory. Our customers are very passionate about vaping and given their overwhelming interest in a standalone pen offering, we are excited to have launched the VQStick this week at SXSW. There is a significant focus on the cannabis industry this year, and the festival provides the perfect platform to showcase out newest offering and further validates that the vaping industry is becoming mainstream."

VQStick is a complete system, and includes: the VQStick, one charging dock, two refillable VQCartridges, one for liquids and one for waxes, USB A/C wall adapter, USB cable, and an instruction manual. Refillable VQCartridges are available for e-liquids, including cannabis oils.

Pricing and Availability

The VQStick, priced at $49.99, is available for pre-order on the company's website at http://vqase.com. The VQ case is also available at http://vqase.com, Amazon.com, and Fancy.com starting at $49.99. Wax and liquid cartridges are available for $19.99.

ABOUT VAPORTRONIX

Founded in 2014, Miami-based Vaportronix is the vision of founders Steven Stanimirovic and Jonathan Romero, who are on a mission to reimagine the vape experience for modern users in today's world. Vaportronix provides users a high quality, convenient and discreet way to vape virtually anywhere through their innovative and stylish smartphone cases and accessories. The company's signature product, VQase, is the only patented device integrating smartphone case and vaporizer functionality that's always with you and always charged. For more information please visit: http://vqase.com/ and our social channels: Facebook: @VQase Twitter: @Vaportronix Instagram: @vaportronix