vArmour Appoints Michael Chertoff to its Advisory Board

Former United States Secretary of Homeland Security brings strategic security and risk experience to aid in continued innovation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - vArmour, the leading data center and cloud security company, today announced that Michael Chertoff has joined its Advisory Board. As the former United States Secretary of Homeland Security, and the co-founder and current executive chairman of The Chertoff Group, Michael brings decades of experience in global security analysis and mitigation to vArmour. His appointment will support vArmour's global expansion efforts and concentrated focus on large government and private sector organizations.

"As an internationally-recognized thought leader and expert on global security solutions, Michael will be instrumental in vArmour's continued expansion with his key insights into US and international governments," said Tim Eades, CEO at vArmour. "We appreciate his time and effort in joining our Advisory Board, as vArmour continues to set the pace for innovative and infrastructure-agnostic security solutions in today's fast-changing security landscape."

"IT is undergoing a major cloud transformation, commoditizing infrastructure and transitioning from physical product deployments in favor of cloud-native distributed software solutions to increase agility and operational efficiency," said Chertoff. "vArmour is one of the few data center and cloud security companies that understands how to deliver protection for workloads across multi-cloud heterogeneous environments. I'm looking forward to collaborating with vArmour to ensure their continued path towards success."

From 2005 to 2009, as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Michael Chertoff led the country in blocking would-be terrorists. Before heading up the Department of Homeland Security, Mr. Chertoff served as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Earlier, during more than a decade as a federal prosecutor, he investigated and prosecuted cases of political corruption, organized crime, corporate fraud and terrorism -- including the investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. At Chertoff Group, Mr. Chertoff provides high-level strategic counsel to corporate and government leaders on a broad range of security issues, from risk identification and prevention to preparedness, response and recovery.

In addition to his role at Chertoff Group, Mr. Chertoff is also senior counsel at Covington & Burling LLP, and a member of the firm's White Collar Defense and Investigations practice group.

Mr. Chertoff is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Law School.

About vArmour

vArmour, the data center and cloud security company, delivers a distributed platform with integrated security services including software-based segmentation, micro-segmentation, application-aware monitoring, and cyber deception to help organizations protect critical applications and workloads. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.varmour.com.