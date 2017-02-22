Info Security Products Guide recognizes vArmour DSS Deception, a security service on vArmour's distributed platform, as a leading Deception Based Security Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - vArmour, the leading data center and cloud security company, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named vArmour DSS Deception a Gold winner of the 2017 Global Excellence Awards® in Deception Based Security. The security industry celebrated its 13th Annual 2017 Global Excellence Awards in San Francisco by honoring excellence in every facet of the industry including products, people behind the successes, and best companies.

vArmour DSS is a distributed security platform with integrated services including vArmour DSS Deception. vArmour DSS Deception, launched in September 2016, is a cyber deception capability seamlessly built into the unique architecture of the vArmour fabric, illustrating the power of an all software-based distributed platform. vArmour DSS Deception delivers the industry's first simple, scalable, and secure cyber deception solution for organizations seeking a more proactive and robust cybersecurity posture. Easily downloaded and deployed in as little as 15 minutes, vArmour DSS Deception enables security teams to lure attackers away from critical assets and proactively identify attacks. When combined with the company's flagship platform vArmour DSS Segmentation, security teams can further prevent attacks by breaking the modern data center into smaller segments and can rapidly respond to security events by quarantining suspect workloads.

"We are proud to be recognized by Info Security Products Guide for vArmour DSS Deception, which showcases our unique architecture, leveraging a distributed platform combined with an integrated deception service, for improved scalability and security," said Tim Eades, CEO of vArmour. "The result for our customers is the ability to provide secure cyber deception coverage from a minimal resource footprint in a matter of minutes, eliminating the complexity and high resource requirements of legacy deception solutions."

More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards finalists and winners. Winners were announced during the awards dinner and presentation on February 13, 2017 in San Francisco attended by the finalists, judges and industry peers.

About Info Security Products Guide

Info Security Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping info security and market research reports that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. The Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards recognize and honor excellence in all areas of information security. To learn more, visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com and stay secured.

About vArmour

vArmour, the data center and cloud security company, delivers a distributed platform with integrated security services including software-based segmentation, micro-segmentation, application-aware monitoring, and cyber deception to help organizations protect critical applications and workloads. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.varmour.com