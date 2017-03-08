vArmour First to Offer Centralized Policy-Driven Workload Security Across Physical, Virtual and Cloud Environments

Enhanced vArmour DSS Solution Provides IT Security Teams Segmentation Security Approach to Aid with Compliance and Mitigate Threats Across All Applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - vArmour, the leading data center and cloud security company, today announced the first distributed platform that provides a policy-driven segmentation approach for protecting workloads across physical, virtual and cloud environments with unparalleled performance. The company has enhanced the vArmour Distributed Security System (DSS), which is already used by companies worldwide to protect data center and cloud workloads, to provide unified policy enforcement across all enterprise IT deployments with cloud-scale architecture.

"vArmour is leading an industry trend by abstracting security functions from hardware, removing inhibitions of the hardware or constraints of a specific deployment model to achieve superior throughput of 40 Gbps going up to 100 Gbps Top of Rack by the end of 2017, all in software, on standard x86 compute," said Tim Eades, CEO at vArmour. "We are disrupting the legacy firewall vendors with our ability to extend our security fabric across the entire data center of heterogeneous environments, including physical compute, which will render custom hardware redundant within internal networks."

vArmour, as an official Intel® Network Builders Partner, has worked closely with Intel® on its x86 compute engine to create a solution optimized for standard, efficient and densely packed platforms for modern cloud installations that automatically benefits from future Intel CPU enhancements. Intel's industry-standard x86 server architecture has accelerated vArmour's high-performance and security scalability for bare-metal servers in the data center. At this enhanced performance level, vArmour DSS avoids bottlenecks commonly experienced by other network firewall solutions that are based on their own proprietary ASICs.

vArmour DSS aids compliance, prevents data exfiltration and mitigates security threats by wrapping protection around every workload, thereby increasing visibility, controls and operational efficiency. The security policy is enforced on the workload and consistently across virtual machines, containers and physical machines, all through a single interface. The vArmour system understands 2500+ applications, including SCADA industrial controls and can provide unmatched granular enforcement, which utilizes machine learning to understand traffic patterns and application requirements.

"CISOs are demanding a way to apply consistent policies across all their systems and applications, regardless of the underlying deployment infrastructure. vArmour has developed an innovative approach to data center security, formerly a specialty hardware domain, with its software-based distributed platform across heterogeneous deployment environments," said Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Cloudification is driving a transition away from physical product deployments in favor of distributed software solutions, leading to an era of data center security disruption."

vArmour DSS is especially compelling for companies in highly regulated industries, where industry or government regulations (HIPAA, PCI, FFIEC, GDPR, etc.) dictate close control over enterprise assets. vArmour DSS has been affirmed by Coalfire, a respected Payment Card Industry Qualified Security Assessor (PCI QSA), that it meets PCI Data Security Standard (DSS) version 3.2 requirements. Companies adopt the solution to implement geo-specific, business-unit or value-based workload segmentation and apply specific security policies to each. Other entities benefit from the solution's granular application control and ability to segment an enterprise DMZ.

About vArmour

vArmour, the data center and cloud security company, delivers a distributed platform with integrated security services including software-based segmentation, micro-segmentation, application-aware monitoring, and cyber deception to help organizations protect critical applications and workloads. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.varmour.com.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.